Tipperary camogie star Cáit Devane insists ‘sky's the limit’ for improving Premier

It is an indicator of Tipperary’s progress that camogie observers are now beginning to talk about a ‘big four’ when considering the likely destination for silverware, after a sustained period of dominance by Galway, Cork and Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 champions Kilkenny.

The recent announcement of a lucrative three-year partnership with Alpha Drives and Setanta College is another sign of the growing belief but it is also a vital ingredient in providing the additional resources and services required to take that next step – winning a trophy.

Bill Mullaney’s side have racked up huge scores in winning their opening two Group 1 ties against Down and Offaly, prevailing by an aggregate 7-37 to 1-8, while managing to introduce a number of new faces.

Today’s home game against Dublin at The Ragg (2.0) represents a sterner test, with Adrian O’Sullivan’s side also accounting for Offaly after performing well against All-Ireland champions Galway in their opener.

Free-scoring former captain and 2018 All-Star Cáit Devane has been in the vanguard of the improvement, along with the likes of this year’s co-skippers Julieanne Bourke and Grace O’Brien, Aoife McGrath and Mary Ryan.

Their progress can seem glacial but when you look back five years you can see the distance travelled. However, Devane cautions that should not allow anyone to be comfortable with where it’s at now.

“We’ve made massive progress but there’s way more to go. The sky’s the limit in terms of what we should expect and what, please God, isn’t too far down the road for us.”

Devane and Co are clearly on an upward spiral. They qualified for their first final in 11 years when reaching the Division 1 decider in 2020 but Covid-19 ruined their chances of glory when it was cancelled.

Last year, they lost the semi-final to subsequent victors Kilkenny, after Devane shot the lights out in the opening half. They then gave eventual winners Galway a huge fright in the All-Ireland semi-final, before again falling short.

How they tackle the Dubs today will signal how much they want to banish those bitter memories.