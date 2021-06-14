Tipp crushed as Cats leave it late to secure final position

Brian Dowling admitted that his side were lucky to book their place in next Sunday’s Littlewoods Camogie Division 1 final at Croke Park but hailed the character of his side and the leadership of Denise Gaule for chiselling out a win in a thriller at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Cáit Devane gave an exhibition in the first half for Tipp, with eight points shared evenly between frees and play and added three more in the second half as the Munster side held the whip hand for the majority of proceedings.

Gaule’s 30th-minute goal from a penalty, after being fouled herself, kept her side in touch, 0-9 to 1-3 down at half-time, but the Cats were still five points behind when Gaule and Katie Nolan goaled twice in a minute, five minutes from the end of normal time, to draw level, Devane having had time to split the posts in between those scores.

Twice Tipp hit the front again but Gaule was winning frees and converting them, and the last two in injury time edged the Noresiders over the line.

“I’ll be very honest,” said Dowling. “I didn’t see it coming. We were struggling everywhere really. I thought in different patches after half-time we pushed on a little bit but Tipp got the upper hand on us again.

“The one thing I’ll say is these girls have huge character. They don’t like losing matches and we just stayed going. We found some way to win it today. I don’t know how we did it.

“Players like Denise Gaule really stood up there and was counted, won a few crucial frees. You win the free but then she has to put the ball over the bar as well, which showed the leaders she is.



“We’re disappointed with our performance today and last Saturday as well. Limerick deserved to beat us last Saturday and Tipp were probably the better team today. It is the league, we want to keep improving. We know that performance won’t be good enough next Sunday night in Croke Park but we’re there. We’ve a lot to learn.



“Another week to go to the final and we’re looking forward to that and then look forward to the championship.

“We had a team picked for Thursday night and we had to make two late changes. We had a very light training session on Thursday night and Claire (Phelan) and Collette (Dormer) got injured. They’re huge losses. They’ve been playing for Kilkenny for many years. Katie Power is getting very close as well and we hope she’ll be 100 per cent for the championship. That’s our target for Katie.”

Mullaney was clearly gutted but was proud of the efforts of his players and their tremendous application of a game plan that befuddled their vaunted opponents.

“I can’t find too much fault with anything around the field. They gave everything, they committed to everything, they ran at everything.

“I thought we were impressive going forward. We put up 19 scores. And not to come away … we might have made a couple of mistakes but who doesn’t? We just got punished for them and that was the difference in the end.

“They went for it, they were confident in what they were doing, they worked for each other.

“Coming out with the ball, coming out of rucks, going forward. They worked for each other, they ran off the shoulder, they provided support. But this is camogie at this level. This is what you have to be doing. This isn’t a gimme sport,” he added.

SCORERS – Kilkenny: D Gaule 2-8 (0-8f, 1-0 pen); K Nolan 1-2; M O’Connell, A Doyle 0-1 each. Tipperary: C Devane 0-11 (6f); E McGrath 0-2; R Howard, S Fryday, E Fryday, N Walsh, G O’Brien, O O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

KILKENNY – E Kavanagh; M Teehan, D Tobin, M Bambrick; K Doyle, M Farrell, G Walsh; N Deely, L Fitzpatrick; K Nolan, M O’Connell, M Kenneally; A Doyle, M Walsh, D Gaule. Subs: L Murphy for Fitzpatrick (h-t), S Fitzgerald for Kenneally (43), S Crowley for A Doyle (51), A Prendergast for G Walsh (52).

TIPPERARY – Á Slattery; M Eviston, E Loughman, M Ryan; A McGrath, K Kennedy, J Bourke; E Fryday, R Howard; E McGrath, N Walsh, S Fryday; G O’Brien, C Devane, C McIntyre. Subs: O O’Dwyer for McIntyre (h-t), C McCarthy for S Fryday (45), J Kelly for O’Brien (50), M Campion for A McGrath (60+3).

REF – J McDonagh (Galway).