'The health of people is most important' - Kilkenny camogie star Ann Downey

Kilkenny camogie hero Ann Downey agrees the move to put games behind closed doors is "disappointing" for supporters but insists public health has to come first.

Downey, who won 13 All-Ireland Camogie titles across her playing and managing career with Kilkenny, and who made waves when taking charge of the Ballyragget men's hurling team for the 2020 campaign, is in the same boat as thousands of coaches around the country who are currently redrawing her training plans in line with government guidelines announced on Tuesday night.

And while there has been widespread anger throughout the GAA community, Downey is just thankful that the games have survived.

"It's disappointing for the people that would want to go and see the games, but we have to follow the guidelines," she said.

"I think the health of people is most important. The fact we can still go down to train and play games I think is a real bonus.

"Obviously for our supporters that are not able to attend matches, it is disappointing, but most of the games clubs are broadcasting by Facebook.

"I know it’s not the ideal situation to be in, but at the end of the day it’s the safety and the health of our players, we have a duty of care to our players, the chairman and secretary and everyone involved in the club are very conscious of that."

The limit of 15 in a training session means that clubs will have to radically reconfigure their plans as championship in many counties moves into knock out stages.

"It makes the training session longer. We'll probably be in the pitch at half past six and if we’re out of it at nine o’clock… we'll probably do two sessions of 15. It's what we had to do before we went into the round robin of the league.

"You can play backs and forwards, it'll be all hands on with Nigel and myself and Nathan just throwing balls into a backs and forwards scenario but it’s the same for every club.

"Every club will be in the same boat. We just have to get on with it," she said at the launch of the latest episode of AIB's new video series that tells the story of the GAA’s Toughest Summer.

