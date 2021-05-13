'That's where we belong – on the pitch' - Cork camogie ace Amy O'Connor relieved at League's return

Saturday has been a long time coming. For Amy O’Connor, it will be a sweet relief to be back on that on that pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, following weeks and months in which the sands of the camogie landscape have forever shifted.

This week began with the lingering threat of strike action, a potential civil war in the sport that was averted through democratic means, and then came a giant leap towards equality, with Minister for Sport Jack Chambers announcing that female inter-county players will receive parity when it comes to government grants.

This was also the week in which a raft of rule changes came into effect, and while they passed with flying colours at last month’s congress the true measure of their efficacy will be seen in the weeks ahead.

All of the above led to endless chatter, heated debate, and at this stage the Cork captain is just ready to start playing.

“We’re over it now,” says O’Connor ahead of the start of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues. “We just want to move on and play the games. That’s where we belong – on the pitch.”

Earlier this week the threat of a player boycott was still a real and present danger to the league if the Camogie Association forged ahead with plans to sandwich the club championship between the inter-county league and championships, with 82 per cent of players voting for a split season.

Their wish came true on Tuesday after 53 per cent of clubs voted in favour of such a schedule, with the club championship now set to commence at the end of the inter-county season.

“Democracy has won,” says O’Connor. “In Cork, we made our position very clear on the whole thing and we were very clear on our intentions.”

O’Connor admits the whole episode created “unnecessary stress, unnecessary pressure” and the same goes for the situation surrounding dual players, with a motion passed at congress last month that the Camogie Association will facilitate “as far as practical” the dual player and formally recognise them in partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

“Communication is needed between the organisations,” says O’Connor. “It’s just a headache the players don’t need. At the end of the day, they just want to play games.”

Expand Close Cork's Amy O'Connor is raring to go for the start of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cork's Amy O'Connor is raring to go for the start of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Amalgamating the various organisations within the GAA has long been touted and it’s a move the four-time All-Ireland winner strongly supports.

“That can only be a positive thing if we’re all under the one umbrella, with all communication under one organisation,” Amy insists.

O’Connor was “absolutely thrilled” to see inter-county player grants equalised between genders, though there’s still some distance left to run on the equality front with research by Littlewoods Ireland revealing 89 per cent of Irish people cannot name a current inter-county camogie player.

“While I was shocked, I wasn’t shocked at the same time,” she says. “When you’re in the camogie bubble it’s something that you can’t even fathom, that someone can’t even recognise a camogie player.

"I’d say 100% of the population could pick out a male inter-county footballer or hurler so that is disappointing. But I hope that stat will trigger people into saying, ‘hang on, we need to support women a bit more.’”

Cork welcome Tipperary for Saturday's opener, but with Julia White and Pamela Mackey absent and Gemma O’Connor now retired, their form is an unknown entity.

“This weekend’s games had so much uncertainty around them but we prepared as best we could,” says O’Connor. “It’s a really young panel and we’ll have to see how we get on. We’ll miss the girls terriblyand hopefully Pam and Julia will come back next year.”

Over the past few months they’ve kept ticking over the way most teams have, doing individual sessions and logging their workouts in an app that was monitored by their trainers.

“It was handled really well and players found it a bit easier than last year just because there was a bit more certainty that games would go ahead and we just needed to be more patient,” she says.

"With the vaccine people were more positive that there was light at the end of the tunnel.”

As a qualified pharmacist, one who applied to assist with the vaccine roll-out, O’Connor is well-placed to balance the desire for a return of crowds to games with the need to protect public healthand she advises patience among fans.

“I’d err on the side of caution,” she says. “Let’s not rush this process. We’ve done it for this long and we just need to hold firm a bit longer.

Read More

"If that means no-one can go to a game during the summer the option is there to live stream the games. More people watched camogie last year than ever before because there were more people watching the live stream than were actually going to games previously, so it was a positive thing."

Crowd or no crowd, O’Connor will play through the summer as she always does: as if her entire county is watching.