Spoiled for choice – Camogie’s Top 50 players of the last 50 years

How do you compare players from different eras and different teams, especially  in a sport where the rules have evolved hugely since 1970? Here, Cliona Foley picks her Fab 50 camógs (in alphabetical order) from a golden era for the sport

Ursula Jacob. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Cliona Foley

How do we measure greatness - in medals and trophies won or personal wizardry?

You may be an individual genius but, in Gaelic games, the height of your success is bound to the collective standard and success of your county.

You can also be a prodigy, like Cork teenager Liz Garvan - camogie's first Player of the Year who scored 3-6 from play in the 1970 senior final - but dazzle all too briefly.