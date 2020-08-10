Spoiled for choice – Camogie’s Top 50 players of the last 50 years

How do we measure greatness - in medals and trophies won or personal wizardry?

You may be an individual genius but, in Gaelic games, the height of your success is bound to the collective standard and success of your county.

You can also be a prodigy, like Cork teenager Liz Garvan - camogie's first Player of the Year who scored 3-6 from play in the 1970 senior final - but dazzle all too briefly.

She was lost to the game, to teach in Zambia, after the 1972 decider so is not included here.

Consistency with longevity is certainly one hallmark of quality, but comparing players from different eras is always tricky and worse in camogie.

Those gym frocks and black stockings weren't replaced by divided skirts until 1972 and the game was 12-a-side, on a smaller pitch, until 1999.

Today's players, on average, are fitter and play a more athletic, aerial game than previous generations and are also more visible, further adding to some recency bias here.

Yet the greats of any era are so indelible that you can picture their artistry and leadership holding their own in any game and it's the same with great junior or intermediate players.

There will always be personal bias in selecting any 'Top 50', as there certainly is in this list of camogie's top 50 players of the last 50 years.

But during this unprecedented pause in the inter-county game this, at least, puts on record and recognises them and if it stirs debate, then let it begin.

Jane Adams (Antrim)

Starred when Antrim won intermediate in 2001 and scored 0-13 (8f, 2 '45) of their 0-15 when they lost it to Wexford 10 years later. A senior All-Star in 2008, the year she led Belfast side O'Donovan Rossa to the All-Ireland senior club title.

Rena Buckley (Cork)

The Inniscarra dual jewel star played in 22 All-Ireland senior finals (2004-2017), winning 18 and seven of 11 in camogie. Quietly fierce anywhere in defence and a great reader of the ball. Retired after winning Player of the Year and captaining Cork to All-Ireland glory in 2017.

Elsie Cody (née Walsh) (Wexford)

At midfield when Wexford beat Cork in 1975 and still there, at full-back, in the 1990 final, doing a marking job on Angela Downey. Also part of the Buffers Alley team that won four club titles in a row in the '80s.

Briege Corkery (Cork)

Just 18 when switched to midfield to swing the 2005 final. Equalled Buckley's haul of 18 medals when she came out of retirement in 2018, six months after becoming a mum. Seven All-Irelands and six All-Stars and the last of only six camógs to win a Texaco Award (in 2008) but never Player of the Year.

Marie Costine (Cork)

Legendary tall, powerful Cork full-back on the four-in-a-row team from 1970-'73 and won in '78 too. Player of the Year in 1973 and full-back on the Team of the Century. Her skills were honed by practising with Christy Ring on their club pitch in Cloyne.

Expand Close Orla Cotter. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Orla Cotter. Photo: Sportsfile

Orla Cotter (Cork)

Starred at midfield in 2008 when Cork famously held Galway to a single score from play and won and scored a controversial late free to nab the 2018 title. Seven All-Irelands and six All-Stars to date.

Veronica Curtin (Galway)

'Ronnie' won Player of the Match in both the All-Ireland minor and junior finals in 1994, scoring 3-5 in the former. She was only 16 when Galway won their maiden senior in 1996 and still going strong when they narrowly lost in 2010 and 2011.

Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)

Only one All-Ireland medal from seven finals (2016) but many were one-point losses and her status is reflected with two Player of the Year gongs (2009 & 2018), six All-Stars (three at centre-back for a natural midfielder) and three club titles with St Lachtain's.

Mags D'arcy (Wexford)

One of the game's most agile shot-stoppers. Two-time All-Star and part of the great Wexford team that won four All-Irelands and three National Leagues from 2007-'11. Also helped St Martin's to the 2019 All-Ireland club final.

Jovita Delaney (Tipperary)

Goalkeeper who won five of eight All-Ireland finals from 1999. Outstanding in the 2000 final when she was Player of the Year and on the 'LynchPins Team of 2003', the precursor to the official All-Stars of which she won two more.

Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Won an Intermediate in 2009 and four All-Stars even while Galway lost a string of senior finals. Captain and full-back last year when she won her second All-Ireland and sixth All-Star.

Jane Dolan (Meath)

Defied two torn cruciates to help Meath go from winning All-Ireland junior (2012) and intermediate (2017 after a replay with Cork) to senior status and rewarded with a record six 'Soaring Stars' (the second-tier All-Star awards).

Ann Downey (Kilkenny)

Midfield general in a 25-year career that yielded 12 All-Irelands, nine National Leagues and seven club All-Irelands with Lisdowney and St Paul's. Shared the Player of the Year trophy with twin Angela three times (1986, '89 and '94) and also a squash international.

Angela Downey (Kilkenny)

Five-time Player of the Year (from 1977-'94) and 12-time All-Ireland champion. First played in a senior All-Ireland at 15. In the summer of '77, she scored 6-3 against Tipp, four goals against Dublin and 2-3 in the final. Phenomenal pace and close control, she could find space in a coffin and turn any game in an instance. Top of the left on Team of the Century and the greatest of all time.

Sandie Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Cork giant who starred at centre-back or midfield. She was twice Player of the Year (1992 and '95), she won six of 13 senior finals and captained Cork back to glory in 1992 after an eight-year gap. Won four club All-Ireland titles with Glen Rovers and has 64 Irish basketball caps. Centre-back on the Team of the Century.

Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

Young Player of the Year in 2009 when she won an All-Ireland minor title and starred in a senior semi-final. Her fielding, free-taking and ball-carrying have been vital to Kilkenny contesting six of the last seven senior finals and she hit 0-10 (7f, 2 '45s) in the 2010 final. Player of the Year in 2016.

Ciara Gaynor (Tipperary)

A teak-tough centre-back who won five All-Irelands and Player of the Year in 2001. A year later, she needed painkillers to play in the final after being assaulted three weeks earlier in her job as a garda.

Anna Geary (Cork)

Part of the tigerish half-back line that held Tipperary to just 0-4 in the 2006 final. She has won four senior All-Irelands and four All-Stars (Cork's only one in 2010), and was vital in Milford's three club titles.

Sharon Glynn (Galway)

A powerful midfielder who contributed 0-5 when Galway finally won in 1996. She scored 2-12 of their 4-14 against Kilkenny in the 1997 semi-finals and also scored goals in every one of Pearses' five club All-Ireland finals.

Claire Grogan (Tipperary)

Just 14 when she scored 0-2 in Tipperary's victory in 2000 and an integral part of their success thereafter, scoring 1-2 in the 2001 final and 0-9 (7fs) in the centenary final. A three-time All-Star before she was 19 and a double club champion with Cashel.

Deirdre Hughes (Tipperary)

Toomevara's tearaway full-forward won an All-Ireland intermediate title in '97 and was senior Player of the Year two years later. Had a bullet of a shot that notched two early goals in the 2000 final and 2-2 a year later. The only active player selected on the Team of the Century in 2004.

Ursula Jacob (Wexford)

A four-time All-Star and All-Ireland winner whose game-changing goal, off the turn, in the 2011 final is part of camogie legend. A year later, she scored 2-7 and took player of the match against Cork and also won two club All-Irelands with Oulart-The Ballagh.

Patricia Jackman (Waterford)

The Féile Skills champion in 2004 was key to Waterford's junior All-Ireland in 2011 and inter title in 2015. Also won five 'Ashbourne' All-Stars, seven Poc Fada titles and helped Gaultier to intermediate club glory last year.

Kate Kelly (Wexford)

A nine-time All-Star who was still topping the national scoring charts 10 years after most of her four-time champion team-mates had gone. Player of the Year when Wexford broke through in 2007, memorably scoring 1-11 of 2-14 in their semi-final. Elegant and effortless yet fiercely competitive.

Expand Close Niamh Kilkenny. Photo: INPHO ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Kilkenny. Photo: INPHO

Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)

Won All-Stars even when losing All-Irelands in 2010, '11 and '15 and that 0-4 midfield tour de force in last year's final showcased her talent. Also player of the match in Galway's semi-final defeat of Cork and finished 2019 with a sixth All-Star and Player of the Year.

Cathy Landers (Cork)

Fearless defender who read the game like a natural sweeper. Won four All-Irelands from 1978-'83 (captain in '83) but missed the '81 final when the Killeagh contingent were controversially dropped. Also helped dethrone Buffers Alley in the 1980 club final.

Margaret Leacy (O'Leary) (Wexford)

At midfield for Wexford's two All-Irelands in the late '60s but starred at full-back when they romped past fancied Cork in the 1975 final. Also won five All-Ireland club medals, four with Buffers Alley and one with Eoghan Ruadh (Dublin). Half-back on the Team of the Century.

Mary Leacy (Wexford)

Joins her mum here. First played senior when she was only 13 and only 21 when she captained Wexford's breakthrough in 2007, their first senior title in 32 years. A cool, calm centre-back for their three-in-a-row (2010-'12) and three-time All-Star.

Mairéad Magill (McAtamney) (Antrim)

Antrim's stylish midfield general played for 20 years (1963-'83). Contested six finals in the '60s but was also captain, alongside two of her nieces, when they beat Tipp in 1979 when she won Player of the Year. The only Ulster player on the Team of the Century.

Therese Maher (Galway)

Arguably Player of the Match in the 2011 final when Galway lost two in a row to Wexford. Won four of her five All-Stars (in three different positions) while losing five All-Ireland finals, but got her just reward in 2013 when she was at centre-back and player of the match.

Miriam Malone (Kildare)

When the Lilies won three junior titles in four years in the '80s, the Broadford midfielder, a regular for Leinster, scored 1-6, 1-11 (replay) and 0-7 in the finals. Key to Kildare making their senior debut in 1992 and scored 2-5 in their 1994 intermediate final loss to Armagh.

Pat Moloney (Cork)

Won four in a row from 1970-'73 and three more, including Player of the Year in 1978. The Killeagh star captained Cork in an epic two-game semi-final victory over Kilkenny in 1982 and famously scored a goal, went off injured and came back on in the final. A midfielder who evolved into a centre-forward and No 13 on the Team of the Century.

Máirín McAleenan (Down)

Chief playmaker when Down won the 1991 junior title, contested an intermediate in '92 and won Division 2 and the intermediate title in 1998, scoring 1-7 in the final. Aged 33, she was still leading them to a junior final and winning an All-Star in 2004.

Marion McCarthy (Cork)

An eight-time All-Ireland champion and uniquely won four in a row playing outfield (usually midfield, 1970-'73) and another four as a goalkeeper (1978, '80, '82 and '83). Player of the Year in 1980 and her incredible career only ended after the 1991 All-Ireland final.

Eimear McDonnell (Tipperary)

Five All-Irelands from eight finals in a row and a big-game forward. Player of the match in the 2001 final, she scored 1-4 from play in the 2003 final when she swept the boards, winning Player of the Year and a Texaco award, only the fourth camogie player to win one and the first since Angela Downey in 1986.

Bridie McGarry (Martin) (Kilkenny)

Centre-back on the Team of the Century, she won nine All-Irelands in 21 years' inter-county service (1972-'93), twice captained Kilkenny to glory and only missed two of their famous seven-in-a-row due to her sons' births. Also famously scored a sideline cut in the 1985 All-Ireland semi-final.

Linda Mellerick (Cork)

Rolls-Royce midfielder who inspired Cork for 21 years, contesting 13 senior All-Irelands and winning six, the last in 2002. Also won 10 National Leagues plus three All-Ireland clubs with Glen Rovers. Twice Player of the Year (1993 and '98) and midfield on the Team of the Century.

Michaela Morkan (Offaly)

Led Offaly to a junior final in 2008, the junior title in 2009, the intermediate in 2010 and the All-Ireland senior semi-finals in 2012. Also won Offaly's first All-Star at wing-back in 2008 and is still going.

Niamh Mulcahy (Limerick)

Young Player of the Year in 2007 who scored 0-7 (4f) in the 2014 All-Ireland intermediate victory. Her phenomenal goal against Tipp last summer epitomised her threat and she also won her first All-Star after a handful of previous nominations.

Aoife Murray (Cork)

A spectacular stopper on both sides whose speed off the line made her a seventh defender. Memorable All-Ireland finals include the 2008 and '09 deciders and that double save in 2018 when she captained Cork to glory. Nine All-Ireland medals, eight All-Stars and Player of the Year in 2018.

Liz Neary (Kilkenny)

Lined out for the Cats for 19 years in many positions but remembered as a brilliant full-back on their seven-in-a-row side plus six All-Ireland club medals, five with St Paul's and one with Austin Stacks of Dublin. Twice Player of the Year (1981 and '85) and right corner-back on the Team of the Century.

Expand Close Gemma O’Connor of Cork gives Kilkenny’s Shelly Farrell the slip. Photo: Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gemma O’Connor of Cork gives Kilkenny’s Shelly Farrell the slip. Photo: Sportsfile

Gemma O'Connor (Cork)

As great a player as the game has ever seen and remarkably versatile. A scoring midfielder before becoming a totemic defender. Won nine of her 13 All-Ireland finals and 11 All-Stars. Player of the Year in 2005 and 2015 and scored that incredible long-range equaliser in the dying minutes of the 2017 final.

Mary O'Connor (Cork)

A no-nonsense presence in the brilliant Cork half-back line which finally dethroned Tipperary and a brilliant reader of the game. Seven senior camogie All-Irelands and nine National Leagues on top of five football All-Irelands and two club titles (with Limerick side Granagh-Ballingarry) as well as Player of the Year in 2006.

Fiona O'Driscoll (Cork)

Another Rebel pocket rocket who was ice-cool on frees but lightning in full flight. The six-time senior champion was Player of the Year in 2002 which included her unforgettable 3-2 in the final and she went on to coach Cork to two All-Irelands (2005-'06).

Una O'Dwyer (Tipperary)

Only 21 when player of the match in the 2003 final and the staunch full-back won her fifth title, Player of the Year and one of camogie's rare Texaco awards in 2004 before adding two club titles with Cashel.

Mary O'Leary (Cork)

A brilliant natural striker and free-taker, she rarely finished a game without a goal and half a dozen points. Four All-Irelands (1978-'82) and Player of the Year in '82 when her 1-6 and late free pipped Dublin.

Jennifer O'Leary (Cork)

A four-time All-Ireland winner with eight All-Stars. Went to Australia for two years after her first three All-Irelands but returned and, in 2014, while commuting from Armagh to train, had one of her best seasons, including a vital goal in the final.

Katie Power (Kilkenny)

petite but lethal, the Piltown ace may only have one senior medal to show from seven senior finals but is already a four-time All-Star and five-time league winner. She is one of those quicksilver forwards that causes havoc on the ball.

Yvonne Redmond (Dublin)

Dublin contested five finals in-a-row between 1982-'86. They only won one (1984) but Cork just pipped them in '82 and Redmond was a renowned gatekeeper. Player of the Year in '84, she captained Crumlin to a famous club title a year later.

Ashling Thompson (Cork)

Vital to Cork ending that four-year drought in 2014 and won three more since. Rangy and very physical but also skilled enough to score points off both sides from midfield. Also has three club All-Irelands with Milford.

Cliona Foley's top 10 players

1. Angela Downey (Kilkenny)

2. Gemma O’Connor (Cork)

3. Sandie Fitzgibbon (Cork)

4. Deirdre Hughes (Tipperary)

5. Linda Mellerick (Cork)

6. Rena Buckley (Cork)

7. Ann Downey (Kilkenny)

8. Ursula Jacob (Wexford)

9. Kate Kelly (Wexford)

10. Anne Dalton (Kilkenny)