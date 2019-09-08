All-Ireland camogie final Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny paid tribute to the Galway management team after the Tribeswomen ended their six-year wait to lift the O'Duffy Cup once again.

'Six years is a long time waiting' - Player of the Match Kilkenny reacts to Galway's All-Ireland final win

Despite entering the game as underdogs, Galway ran out as six-point winners against Kilkenny, with three first half goals doing the damage. Although Kilkenny battled back in the second half, Kilkenny was part of an inspirational Galway effort and finished the game with 0-4 from play.

Speaking to RTÉ after the game, Kilkenny reserved special praise for manager Cathal Murray and his backroom team.

"We are absolutely delighted," Kilkenny said.

Niamh Kilkenny speaks to RTÉ Sport after winning the All-Ireland #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/KFmoTtKAwm — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 8, 2019

"It was such a tough game. The girls gave absolutely everything out there and we are delighted to be walking up the steps of the Hogan Stand.

"The management have instilled huge belief in us. Just delighted that we came out on top for them more than anyone else.

"We new if we got enough ball into the girls inside they would cause damage and thank god it paid off today.

"The minute we came out on the pitch, the roar of the crowd was unbelievable. Six years is a long time waiting, so we are absolutely delighted."

Ailish O'Reilly got Galway on the board with a brilliantly taken goal in the opening stages, before a two-goal blitz in the lead-up to half time changed the game. Niamh Hanniffy poked home after good work from O'Reilly before she turned scorer once again, getting in behind the Kilkenny defence to push Galway further clear.

Online Editors