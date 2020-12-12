After half-time Kilkenny’s greater appetite became even more pronounced and all the technical virtuosity in the world is no use without it.

To lose an unprecedented fourth consecutive All-Ireland final was inconceivable if you judged it by the bullish way they played, a tense and tight opening half opening up after the interval into a gripping contest.

In the final moments as Galway went searching for a goal to force a replay the ball was sent in towards Carrie Dolan with generous space around her.

But Claire Phelan, heroic all through, was keeping guard and had one last act to perform before she could claim the medal she so richly deserved.

She won a free and soon the final whistle sounded. Trying to get through the Kilkenny backline at times was like trying to slash through briars with your bare hands.

Galway hit Kilkenny with three first half goals in last year’s final and there was no comeback from it. This time they only conceded one, a well-worked first half finish involving the McGrath sisters from Sarsfields, Siobhan setting up Orlaith who went round Aoife Norris and finished to the net at the Hill 16 end.

The goal was a severe insult to Kilkenny’s defensive effort up to then. Aside from Phelan, Michelle Teehan had made a series of alert interventions, and Grace Walsh was often seen helping out and relieving pressure. They harried and hassled Galway and closed up the spaces around goal.

In a tight match — then tied at 0-5 each — the goal seemed a hefty psychological blow for a team with a losing track record in finals.

But Kilkenny didn’t blink. On the half hour mark they stitched together one of the game’s best moves. Kellyann Doyle, who has made it back from a cruciate injury, began a sequence of passes that brought in Grace Walsh, and then the lively Katie Nolan whose pass seemed destined to end with Aoife Doyle scoring a goal.

Instead the Piltown player shot high over the crossbar. Galway went in at half-time 1-5 to 0-6 ahead and still hadn’t hit near their best.

The first half didn’t have much hurling, it was more of a battle fought at close quarters. Owen Elliot, also in charge when Kilkenny lost to Cork in 2017, seemed intent on letting as much of the play run as possible. That was in the spirit of the new rules being trialled that included a great allowance for physical contact.

Ultimately, Kilkenny would probably have won whatever way the game was played. Immediately after the interval they upped the tempo and went at Galway. In five minutes they had drawn level.

Aoife Donohue hit a sweet score for the champions but they were hurling only in spurts and by now Davina Tobin, a tenacious marker, had been ordered on to Siobhan McGrath — from there the forward’s influence waned.

In the 40th minute Kilkenny edged in front and the score had an inspirational quality, Phelan defending expertly and setting up an attack in one stroke.

The ball went down the field to the hand of Denise Gaule and she sent over a huge score. By the second water break Kilkenny were still ahead, having outscored Galway in the period after half-time by 0-6 to 0-3.

Just before the water pause Mary O’Connell, playing in her first All-Ireland, had a goal chance but she dropped the ball. What followed was instructive. Instead of wallowing she set chase and hooked her opponent, helping to turn over the ball which led to a fourth point from play for the busy Doyle.

When they resumed Grace Walsh’s point put them two points clear for the first time with ten minutes left, but Galway, without ever reaching high gear, hit back to level in the next five minutes, a point from Niamh Kilkenny punishing a handling error, and then Dolan levelling from a free after Tobin had committed a rare indiscretion in pushing McGrath.

The decisive moment came with two minutes left when Gaule, hard working and willing throughout, won a penalty after being set away by Meighan Farrell’s pass. Galway might deem it a harsh award, but Gaule, now faced with just one on the line after recent rule change, put the ball away confidently low to Sarah’s Healy’s right.

In injury time Laura Murphy, who had just come on, won a free showing terrific guts and Gaule nailed it.

There was time for a final Galway score, a Dolan free, but soon the Rose of Mooncoin was being cranked up and Kilkenny's brave and spirited players were dancing with joy.