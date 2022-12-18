Shauna McDonnell’s last-gasp point seals victory for Glenravel

After their win over Adare yesterday, Brídíní Óga Glenravel will meet Knockananna from Wicklow in next month's AIB junior club camogie final. Photo: Sportsfile

Knockananna from Wicklow will meet Brídíní Óga Glenravel in the AIB junior club final on the first weekend of next month after the Antrim champions survived a determined challenge from Adare in Abbotstown yesterday.

Caoimhe Costelloe, the 2022 All-Star nominee, top-scored for the Limerick club. Her contribution included a brilliant solo goal in the 10th minute that cancelled out three early points from Glenravel.

However, the Antrim girls responded and Molly Woulahan took a pass from Torie Edgar to force a goal in the 15th minute.

​That put them three points clear, and they maintained that gap until just before half-time when Aoibhinn Houlihan and Costelloe pointed to bring it down to the bare minimum, 1-6 to 1-5, at the break.

Sarah Fyfe burst forward from the throw-in for the second half to score her fourth point of the day. From then until the finish, it was point for point in this intriguing, close-fought match.

Costelloe went on another solo run in the 51st minute but had to settle for a point. However, just three minutes later, she levelled the match from a free.

Adare had the momentum, but Brídíní Óga found the winner in the 57th minute when Fyfe scooped a pass for substitute Shauna McDonnell to fire over.

Scorers – Brídíní Óga: S Fyfe 0-4; M Woulahan 1-0; E McAleenan 0-3 (3f); E Coulter, V Edgar, S McDonnell 0-1 each. Adare: C Costelloe 1-6 (3f); S O’Callaghan, L Ryan, A Houlihan 0-1 each.

Brídíní Óga Glenravel – O Donnelly; A Mulholland, M McKenna, J Woulahan; E Coulter, M Mulholland, B Laverty; L McKenna, K Laverty (capt); E McAleenan, S Fyfe, V Edgar; A Traynor, M Woulahan, A Millar. Subs: S McDonnell for V Edgar (36), N McKay for a Millar (46), M Law for A Traynor (57).

Adare – E Walsh; E Butler, G McNamara, A Mullins; M Butler, S O’Callaghan (capt), H Sweeney; C Dunne, L Ryan; M O’Halloran, C Costelloe, C Griffin; A Giltenane, P Giltenane, A Houlihan. Subs: L Butler for A Giltenane (h-t), A O’Halloran for M Butler (45), E Schafer for A Houlihan (48).

Ref – Brian Kearney