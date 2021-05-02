Shane McGrath slams original camogie roadmap as an 'absolute joke' and claims sport is 'dying at the moment'

FORMER Tipperary hurler Shane McGrath has slammed the Camogie Association over its controversial fixtures roadmap for 2021, which was stalled earlier today in the wake of massive unrest from its inter-county playing population.

McGrath described the original blueprint – to run off the national league before reverting to club championships and then concluding with the inter-county championships – as “an absolute joke”.

And, in a scathing attack on how the sport is run, the RTÉ pundit claimed that camogie is “dying at the moment”.

McGrath was speaking after the Camogie Association pressed the pause button on its original plan and undertook to poll all members on what is the best fixtures solution to a season seriously curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Over the last 48 hours, there has been disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players in relation to our fixture calendar,” a statement outlined. “To gain clarity on the path the entire association wants to take during this Covid-19 time, we have decided to poll our members over the next seven days. This poll will be carried out through all camogie clubs, and the result will guide our fixture calendar. Details of this process will follow.”

This move didn’t assuage McGrath who, speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Sunday Sport, pointed out that 82pc of inter-county camogie players had voted in favour of a split season along the lines of what happened last year and this had “worked well”.

Listening to people involved in camogie who look out for the players, the former All Star maintained that what had been proposed would have been “pure mental torture on the players. Like, the county player is probably one of the most committed players in it – and they’re suffering the most because they’re asking them now to play league, go back and play with the club, and then come back and play with the county. And where’s player welfare there?

“I mean, they’re the only code that have gone against it. They’re on about supporting the dual player, but now they’re going to make camogie players go back and basically choose if you’re going to play inter-county football or play camogie with your club now.

“So, look, I think it’s an absolute joke,” McGrath continued. “I think maybe the sooner they all come under the one umbrella, the better for them all, because the camogie … I can only see it in my own school, a lot of the girls are not playing camogie, and the game of camogie is dying at the moment and there’s a massive overhaul needed.

“The answer is, with the Camogie Association, I think they need to listen to their players, listen to their county reps; what worked last season worked very well and they need to stop turning people away from the game. And I think the answer is, just go away and they need to buy a big mirror and they’ll find the answer very, very quickly.”