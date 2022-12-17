Sarsfields claim back-to-back All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie titles with victory over Loughgiel at Croke Park

Clodagh McGrath of Sarsfields in action against Caitrin Dobbin of Loughgiel Shamrocks during the AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship final win over Loughgiel Shamrocks of Antrim at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sarsfields retained the All-Ireland senior camogie club title at Croke Park, defeating Loughgiel Shamrocks who were bidding to become only the second ever winner from Antrim, after O’Donovan Rossa in 2008.

Appearing in their fourth consecutive final, and tipped to win, the side managed by former Galway hurler Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath claimed a third win in four seasons and achieved a first successful defence.

Having gone in level at half time and fallen a point in arrears soon after the resumption, Sarsfields were lifted by a vital second goal seven minutes into the second half through Rachel Murray which put them four points up and they were five ahead a minute later from a Niamh McGrath free.

Loughgiel refused to surrender in a match that produced a terrific tussle from first whistle to last.

Five points, four from Roisin McCormick frees and a neat finish from Caitrin Dobbin, brought the Antrim side level, 1-12 to 2-9, as play entered the 52nd minute. That set up a grandstand finish.

But Sarsfields have more finishing kick. Siobhan McGrath and McCormick exchanged pointed frees before Niamh McGrath sent over a fine point to nudge Sarsfields in front with 55 minutes gone.

Another free from Siobhan McGrath left two in it, but Sarsfields couldn’t feel safe, even when Niamh McGrath landed an excellent free to open up a goal lead in the 58th minute.

But in the first of four minutes injury time Sarah Spellman, introduced in the first half for the injured Maria Cooney, put them four up.

McCormick’s reply, a ninth converted free, wasn’t enough to stall Sarsfields who needed all their experience to see off a spirited Loughgiel challenge.

Sarsfields captured a second All-Ireland club title last March, when they overcame Oulart-The Ballagh, who had dethroned them in the previous season’s decider played just three months earlier. This latest success completes a dream year for a club which only won its first county title in 2016.

They survived a tough passage to the latest final when defeating Leinster champions St Vincent’s in the semi-finals last weekend and this followed along similar lines.

To win they’ve had to overcome injuries, being without All-Star Orlaith McGrath, who suffered another cruciate injury in the summer, and Erica Leslie. Cooney was another loss here but they managed to still find a way.

Loughgiel haven’t lacked persistence, rebounding from six successive Ulster final losses to Slaughtneil before eclipsing them in the provincial final this season.

There were echoes of their male counterparts when they suffered a losing streak of six Antrim hurling finals up to 2008 before bouncing back to win for in a row and go on to land an All-Ireland just a few years later.

But they suffered the worst possible start when after just 31 seconds Sarsfields full forward Siobhan McGrath scored a goal at the second attempt, her first effort saved by Eimear Boyle.

In similar fashion to their semi-final win over St Vincent’s, Sarsfields were quick to settle into the match and had 1-2 on the board before Loughgiel managed to register a score in the sixth minute through Mary McKillen, with good build up play from midfielders Lucia McNaughton and Amy Boyle.

Before that there was a brilliant solo point by Caoimhe Kelly, daughter of 1993 All-Ireland winner Padraig, and McGrath put over a free to give the champions a five-point start.

McKillen’s opening point for Loughgiel was replied to immediately with a fine score from Niamh McGrath, but the Ulster champions became more composed as the half wore on, full forward McCormick leading the fightback.

It was McCormick who won and pointed a free which led to Cooney having to go off injured in the 24th minute, a major blow to Sarsfields, McCormick’s free leaving Loughgiel trailing 0-4 to 1-4.

And they were level when Caitrin Dobbin picked up the ball in a ruck outside the D and raced away before finishing cooly to the net after 27 minutes.

Two exceptional scores from Annie Lynn had Loughgiel in front for the first time, two up after being five down, and when Kelly scored her second point for Sarsfields it ended a 17-minute scoreless period for the Galway ladies.

One of the scores of the half was a point by Lucia McNaughton who caught a stick pass by McCormick on the move and struck over the bar.

But Sarsfields got back level by the break with Klara Donohoe pointing in the seventh minute of injury time, after numerous first half stoppages.

Scorers - Sarsfields: S McGrath 1-5 (5fs); R Murray 1-0; C Kelly 0-2; N McGrath 0-3 (1f); K Donohoe, S Corcoran, S Spellman 0-1 each. Loughgiel: R McCormick 0-9 (9 fs); C Dobbin 1-1; A Lynn 0-2; L McNaughton, M McKillen 0-1 each.

Sarsfields: L Glynn; R Kelly, L Ward, K Gallagher; T Kenny, M Cooney, J Daly; C McGrath, N McGrath; K Donohoe, R Murray, C Kenny; S Corcoran, S McGrath, C Kelly. Subs: S Spellman for Cooney (inj 24); C McGrath for Kelly (62)’ C Cahalan for Corcoran (65).

Loughgiel: E Boyle; C Campbell, K Lynn, C McKillop; M Lynn, U McNaughton, S Devlin; A Boyle, L Mcaughton; C Laverty, M McKillen, A Connolly; C Dobbin, R McCormick, A Lynn. Subs: K McKillop for Connolly (45); C Boyle for Campbell (50); C Higgins for Laverty (62).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).