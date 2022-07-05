RTE colleagues and GAA community show strong support for Ursula Jacob following ‘nasty, tasteless’ online abuse

Four-time All Star Ursula Jacob has been described as “a pleasure to work with” as RTE colleagues and the wider GAA family united in a strong show of support for the Sunday Game pundit after she was the victim of social media abuse.

Jacob hit back at “keyboard warriors” yesterday, saying she won’t change her Wexford accent after a website published a piece highlighting “nasty, tasteless comments” from online trolls.

A host of RTE colleagues, including head of sport Declan McBennett and commentator Marty Morrissey, have fully backed Jacob.

"I’m with you 100% Úrsula as you know anyway. Your reputation as a player and knowledge of the games that you love is untouchable. We are so privileged to have you as part of our team,” write Morrissey on Twitter.

RTE head of Sport, Declan McBennett, added: “She is on our Sunday Game panels because she has the credibility, an informed opinion and ability to articulate that opinion. We support her unequivocally and utterly condemn personal abuse."

Former Mayo star Cora Staunton also showed her support on Twitter, writing: “Fair play to you Ursula well said Your doing a super job.”

Politicians, fans and media voices have all weighed in with support for Jacob.

On Monday evening, Jacob said she is well aware that having a public platform brings criticism, but comments like these are “nasty and personal”.

“Enough is enough,” she wrote.

“Usually I never entertain and give keyboard warriors an ounce of time or thought but sometimes enough is enough and standing up for yourself is more important than constantly just putting up with nasty, tasteless comments from faceless cowards.

"Firstly, I am a proud female and proud Wexford woman, who just happens to have a Wexford accent too. Shock horror!

"I am and will always be forever proud of where I come from so I’m not going to start now or try changing my accent anytime soon.

"I’m well aware that being on a public platform you are always open to debate and discussion not everyone will always like you.

"I’ve also no problem with anyone disagreeing with any comments I make while working with RTE or on the Sunday Game, that’s part and parcel of the job.

"What I do have a problem with is an anonymous person/ people setting up a page trying to create headlines out of nothing, facilitating nasty personal attacks and one again targeting another female pundit or presenter.

"Have we seriously not just moved on with the times at all or are we still stuck in the past?

"I have always and will be proud of what I have achieved as a player but also know that I can back myself working as a pundit who is knowledgeable in both hurling and camogie.

"I’m not into tokenism or making up numbers. I am there because I have a voice and can give an informed and educated opinion.

"Lucky for me I am a strong woman who has a brilliant support network who always have my back and are super proud of me but I would seriously encourage anyone who thinks about writing something nasty, tasteless or personal about anyone on a social media platform to think before you type.

"At least I am brave enough to stand by my opinion on national TV whereas some faceless coward has to hide behind a keyboard to try promote nothing but pure nastiness and bullying.

“But as my wise mother has always said to me ‘if they’re talking about you, they must be worried about you!’

"Lastly, I’d like to thank the overwhelming number of people who have continued to support me, their positivity will always outside the few narrow-minded individuals.”



