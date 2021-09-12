Rebels’ young guns may have enough to shade it

Having drawn breath after what was a momentous weekend for Irish sport, when the quality of action will live long in the memory — Meath’s Mighty Duck type heroics, Katie Taylor’s defence of her titles and Leona Maguire’s lionhearted exhibition in the Solheim Cup — we have, we hope, another weekend to remember.

And next up, camogie, the last of the GAA family, host their finals at headquarters. In the senior final, three-time champions Galway face leading lights, Cork with 28 titles.

Galway come in with the baggage of losing the last two national finals at Croke Park, this year’s league and last year’s championship, although in recent encounters very little has separated the sides.

Galway ended Cork’s three in a row dream in 2019, knocking them out in a testy semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick by the narrowest of margins and they then went on to win the All-Ireland. That game was tight, physical and we could see something similar being served up today.

Cork have exited the championship in the last two seasons at the hands of the eventual winners by one and two-point margins, they last won the title in 2018.

They knocked out the reigning champions, and many people’s favourites Kilkenny in the semi-final. Cork were five up, went two down and showed great character to eventually see it out and win by the minimum. The game had plenty of excitement and drama near the death as team captain Linda Collins fired over the winning score, having been sprung from the bench with 10 minutes to go.

Galway, on the other hand, had a fractured display against Tipperary and will need a far better performance if they are to win their fourth All-Ireland, in what is Cathal Murray’s side’s third consecutive final appearance.

The latest encounter between the sides was this year’s Littlewoods Ireland league semi-final, it went to extra-time, had penalties at both ends, a sending off and lots more before Galway eventually emerged victorious.

Galway, you feel, need to hit the levels they reached in 2019, and also a more open contest would suit them better. But there are question marks over this Galway side, as they were very lucky to get out of jail against Tipperary in a less than convincing performance.

Read More

Tipperary created goal chances in that second half that exposed frailties in the Galway defence when they were run at, which is something this Cork team are sure to try and exploit. Tipperary didn’t take their chances that day but Cork have the forwards in the likes of Katrina Mackey and Amy O’Connor to do so.

Questions must also be asked about how good Kilkenny were this year. In the league, they struggled in the quarter-final against Limerick, Tipperary had them all but beaten the next day out and a good half got them over the line against Galway in the final. They also had the game at their mercy in the last quarter two weeks ago but couldn’t see it out.

Carrie Dolan has been named on the bench for Galway, having sat out all their games since getting injured on the opening day of the championship against Westmeath. She could be key. Galway missed her assured free taking in the semi-final and if she starts, it is assumed she will resume those duties.

Orla Cronin is set to miss the game, due to the red card she received in the semi-final, which is a massive blow for Cork’s scoring threat and equally their bench as Linda Collins now starts. But it does give these Rebels a cause. Dervla Higgins has been cleared to start for Galway, with her mistaken identity red card over-turned.

The last time Cork and Galway played each other at this stage was in 2015, when in a similar script to this year Cork had a lot of young guns – Hannah Looney, Meabh Cahalane, Amy O’Connor and Orla Cronin. They announced themselves onto camogie’s main stage that day and went up the steps of the Hogan. This year Cork will hope that Laura Hayes (20), Fiona Keating (20), Saoirse McCarthy (20), and Ciara O’Sullivan (19), enjoy a similar outcome.

Cork play a running game, they like to get bodies back, crowd the middle third and transition forward at pace. This allows them to get players into space and into the scoring zone.

Galway will have to be alert to the threat of Chole Sigerson, scorer of five points in the first half of the semi-final and will need to ensure that she isn’t given the same freedom she enjoyed for that half. Catriona Cormican might be tasked with marking her this afternoon, as she did so well on Kilkenny’s Ann Dalton in a similar role in the 2019 final.

I think we will see Shauna Healy on Amy O’Connor. They had a great battle when the sides met in the league semi-final earlier in the summer. Healy is one of the most consistent camogie players on the Galway team — teak tough and tackles with a smile. Amy O’Connor is everything you want in a forward with a lightning turn of pace and she always has goals on her mind. This pairing would free up Sarah Dervan to mind the house.

Whoever comes out on top in midfield will have a huge say in where the O’Duffy Cup resides for the next 12 months. For Cork, Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney gave a powerhouse display around the middle in the semi-final, the more physical the better for this duo and they love running at the opposition. For Galway, Niamh Kilkenny is one of the greatest camogie players of the modern era and consistently performs on the big day. The 2019 player of the year has a new partner in the middle in Niamh Hanniffy, which has released Aoife Donohue to the forwards – she was the reason Galway got over the line in the semi-final.

The McGrath sisters will need a lot of minding up front and could expose the Cork full-back line if they get the right ball.

I think it was refreshing for Cork manager Paudie Murray to raise the issue of the amount of pulling and dragging that went on in the semi-final in interviews before today’s decider, but it must be added that the pulling and dragging went on at both ends of the field. It will be interesting to see if referee Liz Dempsey takes the comments on board and clamps down on the illegal use of the spare hand which was very evident in both games the last day.

Last weekend Meath ladies showed the exuberance of youth. Will it be the same today?

It’s such a hard game to call, and I think only a point or two will separate the sides at the final whistle, but the Rebels could just shade it.