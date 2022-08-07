Reaping the rewards of hard graft

Mary O’Connell is talking about her native, non-cosmopolitan Clara where she grew up and continues to live: a church and a GAA pitch along a quiet country road, not much else. Not that there is any claim of deprivation.

“Hurling,” she happily explains, “was the heartbeat of the primary school, the heartbeat of the community as well. All my best friends played. It is just the thing to do. If you weren’t out on the camogie pitch at lunchtime basically you had nobody to play with.”

In the local primary school, the principal Richie Mulrooney says O’Connell and her sister and two brothers were “immersed” in both hurling and camogie from the time they started school. “They were lovely children,” says Mulrooney, “and they grew into lovely adults.”

O’Connell is 26 now, teaching science and PE in Presentation Kilkenny, where she completed her secondary education. In 2020 she nailed a place on the senior county camogie team, having existed on the fringes the previous year. Clara’s emergence to win the intermediate club title in 2019, and reach a senior semi-final in their first season up, helped advance her claims.

The bridge from 2019 to 2020 was transformative, with Kilkenny going from three successive losing senior camogie finals to winning a first since 2016, and only a second since 1994. It also straddled the period of Covid, with a December final in an empty Croke Park. Over that time O’Connell catapulted herself into the starting team, despite being substituted at half-time in her first championship start against Waterford.

First called into the senior panel after winning an All-Ireland minor medal in 2013, she won an All-Ireland intermediate medal in 2014, and went to the US on a J1 for the summer in 2016 with her friends, returning to see the county win the O’Duffy Cup.

“I suppose when I came back then I might have struggled to get back on to the senior panel,” she says. “I was on intermediate teams for two or three years, and then in 2019 I found my way back on to the senior panel.”

Heading into the winter of 2019, the senior team having lost the All-Ireland final to Galway, she set herself the goal of making the team. The experience of missing out in 2016 was there too, leaving a sense of unfinished business.

“I was delighted for the girls, it was a monkey off their back, the first one they’d won in 22 years. But of course I obviously had regrets as well.

“You grow up wanting to play with Kilkenny and you grow up watching All-Irelands, whether it’s the men’s or the women’s, that’s all you want to do, you want to be in Croke Park and you want to be winning All-Irelands with all your best friends. I was young at the time and I knew it was up to me to put my ducks in a row and get back on the panel. Fortunately I got to do that eventually.”

As she admits, it took a few years. “I suppose there might have been times where I struggled with my fitness, I might have questioned would I ever be able to get back to that level. The senior inter-county standard is up two or three levels from anything you’d have ever played before, even intermediate level. It got to the stage where you had to make a decision, are you happy to be involved or do you want to play? And I suppose the answer for me was that I wanted to play so I had to put my head down and work a little bit harder than I previously had.

“I was involved in 2019 when we lost to Galway. In 2020 I came back and said to myself, ‘right I’m going to push hard here and see how far I get’. I was probably going relatively well, Brian [Dowling, team manager] was giving me some air time in the league and then Covid happened. To be honest I really found a love for training and pushing myself during Covid. When I came back after Covid, the club happened first and it was our first year up senior with Clara, we actually had a very good club campaign, we got to the semi-final, so that gave me huge confidence going back into the county scene.

“So I actually think Covid might have been a turning point for me in ways. I was able to prioritise camogie and giving up the social life and focusing.”

Dowling took over as manager from Ann Downey after the 2019 season, but served as a team mentor before assuming the role. He selected O’Connell for the opening group championship game against Waterford in Walsh Park in October, 2020.

“She was taken off at half-time, it didn’t go well for her,” he says. “She didn’t start the next game after that, but then in fairness she put her head down and got going, she drove on from there. In the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork she got two points in the first half alone. We were struggling for scores. She went on and played well in the All-Ireland final and now she’s a key member of the team. She kind of had to do it the hard way I suppose but she’s improving all the time.

“Even this year I suppose she was struggling for form earlier on, she wasn’t starting in a couple of league games, she just took a bit of time to get going but I didn’t doubt it, I knew she’d keep going, she’s a natural forward, she’ll score, she’s well able to win her own ball, so we knew she’d come good and once she had herself in proper physical shape she pushed on and she’s been very important to us in the last few matches.”

The Waterford match in 2020 went into the ‘learning experience’ file. She started wing-forward on Lorraine Bray.

“I was overwhelmed probably,” O’Connell reflects, “with nerves and emotion, but look I promised I wouldn’t let the same thing happen to me again if I got a starting position. It was just probably nerves. And the pace of the game hit me like a tonne of bricks. It was like — wow. I think in the first five minutes Lorraine Bray was wing-back marking me and she scored a point so I was under pressure from the get-go.”

She doesn’t mention that she scored one herself before being taken off, but the next match had her entering as a substitute against Westmeath and she started the one after that against Limerick, by which time Kilkenny were already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final. There they defeated Cork to reach their fifth final in a row and seventh in eight years.

The win over Cork was achieved in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after a dreadful start, the home side leading 1-3 to 0-0 after eight minutes. It was O’Connell who helped settle Kilkenny with the side’s opening score, an excellent finish from a tight angle. She had another before the first water break. “Mary O’Connell got a super score to settle us down,” Dowling said afterwards.

If they regain the O’Duffy Cup today the scenes and celebrations will be unbridled, unlike in 2020 when they played in an empty stadium. “To be honest the stadium could have been full with 80,000 people, or have no one there, it was the same feeling,” says O’Connell.

“It was incredible to finally get over the line at senior level and win an All-Ireland. I think nearly one of the first things I did was I went inside and rang my parents and thanked them for all the times they brought me to underage training and matches.”

Micheal Nolan was manager when Clara won the club intermediate title. “Even from three or four years ago she knows her role a lot better and plays her role a lot better I would say. And I would say she is one of the more senior players on the team now, Brian Dowling has brought in five or six new players this year. So she has more of a role bringing on the other girls.”

He talks of her determination, something Richie Mulrooney also singles out. “There is no one more determined now to add a second All-Ireland medal,” says Mulrooney.

Ann Downey remembers her being one of those who was always appreciative to management when they finished the year.

“She thanked you and that, not all players would,” says Downey. “She had a slow start to the year but she is finding her form. She is a busy player, she takes watching, but always willing to learn.”

Her brother Martin was on Derek Lyng’s Kilkenny under 20 side two years ago, and she has an older brother David whose two-year-old daughter was on the pitch to join in the celebrations after the semi-final win over Galway. A sister, Margaret, plays with the Clara camogie team. Mary O’Connell’s partner is Castlecomer’s Ciarán Wallace, who was part of the Kilkenny senior hurling squad in recent years and this year won an All-Ireland junior medal with the footballers.

“I think the main thing,” says O’Connell, “is that I really love playing camogie, I am really enjoying it at the minute. That is more important to me than winning.”