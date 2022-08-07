| 13.5°C Dublin

Reaping the rewards of hard graft

Mary O’Connell is well aware of the commitment required to be part of an All-Ireland winning team

Mary O'Connell: 'Hurling was the heartbeat of the primary school, the heartbeat of the community.' Picture by Laszlo Geczo
Kilkenny's Mary O'Connell. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Mary O&rsquo;Connell: &lsquo;Hurling was the heartbeat of the primary school, the heartbeat of the community.&rsquo; Picture by Laszlo Geczo

Mary O’Connell: ‘Hurling was the heartbeat of the primary school, the heartbeat of the community.’ Picture by Laszlo Geczo

Kilkenny's Mary O'Connell. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kilkenny's Mary O'Connell. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mary O’Connell: ‘Hurling was the heartbeat of the primary school, the heartbeat of the community.’ Picture by Laszlo Geczo

Dermot Crowe

Mary O’Connell is talking about her native, non-cosmopolitan Clara where she grew up and continues to live: a church and a GAA pitch along a quiet country road, not much else. Not that there is any claim of deprivation.

Hurling,” she happily explains, “was the heartbeat of the primary school, the heartbeat of the community as well. All my best friends played. It is just the thing to do. If you weren’t out on the camogie pitch at lunchtime basically you had nobody to play with.”

