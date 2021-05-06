“People need to realise this is a serious situation and they’re not for turning.”

Inter-county camogie players are considering a strike over issues with the fixtures schedule. Image credit: Sportsfile.

DUBLIN camogie manager Adrian O’Sullivan is adamant that inter-county players will press the nuclear button by refusing to play in the opening round of the National Leagues unless the current stand-off with the sport’s governing body is resolved.

The Limerick native also vehemently rejected any implication that inter-county bosses are driving the current impasse over its proposed fixtures calendar.

“There seems to be a feeling on the ground that the players won’t go through with it,” said O’Sullivan, who also coaches UL’s Ashbourne Cup side and the senior camogie team in Thomastown.

“That’s not the impression I’m getting, talking to players across the country; in Dublin, UL, with the club or gauging the mood in other counties.

“I don’t think the players will back down. My gut instinct is they’re not for turning on this. They feel really strongly about it.”

Last Friday, an unexpected decision from the Camogie Management Committee to place the club season in between the league and championship generated an immediate backlash from its inter-county players, 82% of whom wanted a split season, according to a poll taken by the GPA.

The Camogie Association responded by saying it would ballot its membership over the next seven days in an effort to establish the best course of action.

There is, however, some scepticism that such a volume of information can be gathered and appraised before next weekend. The Camogie Association has 577 registered clubs.

O’Sullivan, in his first year with Dublin, said he has detected “a narrative out there that this is being pushed by inter-county managers,” since the row broke out last weekend.

“That’s absolutely not the case,” he stressed.

“It’s not inter-county managers pushing their own agenda. It’s the players. They feel so strongly on this that I don’t think they will go back on it.

“People need to realise this is a serious situation and they’re not for turning.”

The first round of League games are fixed for the weekend of May 15th/16th with the Camogie Association announcing details of a media launch last week.

However, players are clearly angered over the proposed format.

All county squads are currently training in preparation for the League, with challenge matches fixed all over the country for the coming weekend.

In a statement, the Camogie Association said their priority was to “to maximise meaningful games opportunity for all of our members, and to do this in a fair and equitable manner. One that ensures games for the county player, and games for the club player," the association said in a statement.

"Our proposed fixture list is designed to achieve this. However, over the last 48 hours there has been disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players in relation to our fixture calendar.”

Meanwhile, Galway manager Shane O'Neill has opted for a mix of youth and experience for his first team of the new season - however there is no place for Joe Canning in the match-day squad.

Regulars like Geraoid McInerney, Jonny Coen and Conor Whelan have been named to start against Westmeath in Mullingar on Saturday afternoon in what is the first game to throw in in the 2021 campaign.

And O'Neill has also included promising pair Evan Niland and Fintan Burke both of whom featured off the bench in last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Limerick.

However, there is no place for Canning, who was taken off after a nasty collision with his own player in the same game last year as O'Neill looks to ease a number of his established stars back into action after a brief pre season.

Galway will see a familiar face in the Westmeath team this weekend with former Tribe hurler Davy Glennon now part of the Lake county's squad.

All-Ireland champions Limerick have also named their team, naming nine of the side that secured Liam MacCarthy last December for Saturday’s clash with Tipperary. Captain Declan Hannon misses out with Kyle Hayes switching to centre back in his absence.

Defender Richie English is back in the side after a knee injury while hurler of the year Gearoid Hegarty and Cian Lynch have been held in reserve.

Limerick NHL v Tipperary: N Quaid, A Costello, S Finn,R English, D Byrnes, K Hayes, B Nash, W O’Donoghue, D O’Donovan, T Morrissey, D Reidy, C Boylan, A Breen, S Flanagan, D Dempsey.

Galway (NHL v Westmeath): E Murphy; S Loftus, G McInerney, J Fitzpatrick; A Harte, S Cooney, F Burke; J Coen, C Mannion; C Cooney, E Niland, B Concannon; J Mannion, N Burke, C Whelan.