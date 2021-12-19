‘Oh, they’re an ageing team . . . That’s all bullsh*t’ -Oulart-The Ballagh’s goal heroine Úna Leacy

Two-year-old Mike was jumping around excitedly leaving UPMC Nowlan Park. Twice, he landed on his knees on the path and you waited for the wailing. It didn’t come. Indeed, the second time you’d nearly swear he threw himself down full force for the heck of it.

“We breed them tough down our way,” came the response to an expression of admiration for the hardiness of the youngster. “His mammy just scored three goals in the All-Ireland final,” was the addendum.

Mike’s dad Barry captained Oulart-The Ballagh to their first Leinster hurling title in 2015. His sisters, twins Shelley and Stacey, played a major role as they garnered a third AIB All-Ireland Club Championship medal on Saturday, the latter named player of the match, 24 hours after getting married.

But the goal frenzy of Barry’s partner and Mike’s mother Úna Leacywas the standout individual contribution.

With her older sister Mary, this is the siblings’ third club title, Úna having been captain when they won the first in 2012. Mary led Oulart-The Ballagh this time, joining Úna and their clubmate Karen Atkinson as a victorious skipper, six months after giving birth to her second son Matthew. Her eldest, three-year-old Jake, is best friends with his aforementioned first cousin.

Úna has had a long history of injury problems in both her knees that have required a series of operations and she has postponed surgery on the two of them to contribute to the current run. That she was even on the pitch to lay waste to Sarsfields’ two-in-a-row dream was miraculous.

“I was kind of retiring myself after every match,” admitted Leacy afterwards. “The Thomastown (Leinster final), after that I was retired. Before the county semi-final against Glynn Barntown, I didn’t know if I was going to play that. Dr Conal McCarthy, the GP, did brilliantly to get me sorted. I got an injection in my knee, and only for it, I wouldn’t have played those matches. I was taking it week by week and now an All-Ireland (club) champion, the third one.

“I was in at the hyperbaric chamber with Gammy (physio Donal O’Connor) on Wednesday night and Thursday night and was back into him this morning to strap me up. Going into him this week, I wasn’t in the same position as last week (before the All-Ireland semi-final against Slaughtneil). Last week, I went into him as I couldn’t walk, my knee was really swollen. I have found the hyperbaric chamber amazing.”

The first goal was pure genius and, along with Shelley Kehoe’s three-pointer two minutes later, established a nine-point lead at the first water break that was to prove critical. The second and third were immediate responses to the second-half strikes of Siobhán McGrath and Klara Donohue, keeping the gallant Sarsfields at arm’s length despite their resolute efforts, driven on by captain Niamh McGrath.

“I know I scored three goals, but I missed I don’t know how many. But I don’t care now. It was the longest second half. In fairness, they never gave up. True champions.



“Coming in here today, no one gave us a chance. We were listening to podcasts during the week. They’re the best motivation you can get as they didn’t give us a chance. ‘Oh, they’re an ageing team,’ and all this. That’s all bullshit. Age is only a number.”

There is another All-Ireland title on offer in the New Year now, but with player-of-the-match Stacey Kehoe having had to tone down her wedding celebrations 24 hours beforehand, that can wait.

“She got married yesterday and player-of-the-match performance today. I think she covered every blade of grass in Nowlan Park. We’ve young girls coming in too.

“Imagine you could have two All-Ireland medals in two months! That would be just amazing. Right now, we’re just going to concentrate on this one and enjoy every second of this one. We promised Stacey we’d give her a Day Two to remember, or as Mary said in the dressing room last week, we’ll make this a weekend for Stacey not to remember! Ah no, it’s going to be something for her to really remember.”

One hopes Mike will remember, too.

SCORERS – Oulart-The Ballagh: Ú Leacy 3-0; Shelley Kehoe 1-3; U Jacob 0-3(2fs); K Gallagher, A Curran 0-1 each. Sarsfields: S McGrath 1-3(0-2fs); N McGrath 0-4(2fs); K Donohue 1-0; O McGrath 0-2 each

OULART-THE BALLAGH – Lauren Sinnott, M Leacy, A Brennan, K Roche, A Dunne, C Storey, M O’Dowd, Stacey Kehoe, A Curran, K Gallagher, Shelley Kehoe, Louise Sinnott, Ú Leacy, U Jacob, Shauna Sinnott.

SARSFIELDS – L Glynn, R Kelly, K Gallagher, L Ward, J Daly, A Deeley, T Kenny, N McGrath, C McGrath, K Donohue, O McGrath, S Spellman, S Corcoran, S McGrath, M Cooney. Subs: R Murray for Deeley (34), C Kenny for Daly (45)

REFEREE – Andy Larkin (Referee)