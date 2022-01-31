Offaly camogie legend Michaela Morkan hangs up inter-county boots after record-breaking career

Offaly's Michaela Morkan holds aloft the Jack McGrath Cup after helping her county to an All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship final win over Wexford at Croke Park, Dublin back in September 2010. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Offaly camogie legend Michaela Morkan has called time on an outstanding career with the Faithful after 16 seasons.

Widely regarded as one of the finest players of her generation, Morkan shone for Offaly throughout a county career which started in her teens as she collected All-Ireland Junior honours in 2009 before Intermediate success followed a year later.

The Shinrone wizard, equally as comfortable in defence or attack, captained Offaly to that famous intermediate triumph while she was also crowned Offaly’s first ever camogie All-Star in 2008.

Morkan was one of the central figures in Offaly's sensational rise through the camogie ranks and she went on to captain her county several more times as they became a regular fixture in the senior ranks over the past decade.

Such was her dedication to the county cause, Morkan even regularly commuted from her London base for a period to maintain involvement with Offaly as she gave 16 seasons of unbroken commitment to the Faithful

The Banagher College science teacher also made history in late 2017 when she took part in a landmark event in camogie's history as the country’s top stars played out an exhibition game in the Spanish capital of Madrid to mark the first Camogie All-Stars Tour.

Offaly were lucky to stave off relegation from the senior ranks last year and Morkan's departure is a big loss to manager Susan Earner ahead of the 2022 season with a sizeable St Rynagh's cohort also absent at present as they aim to complete a remarkable back-to-back of All-Ireland intermediate club titles over the coming weeks.