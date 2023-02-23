No change of dates for All-Star trip to Canada despite boycott of seven Cork players

AN official for the Camogie Association has confirmed that there will be no change of dates for the forthcoming All-Stars tour to Canada, despite the boycott of seven Cork players.

The timing of the trip, from May 19th to 25th to Calgary in Canada, has been criticised by the Cork All-Star winners – who confirmed today that they would not be going – as it comes just a week before the scheduled start of the All-Ireland camogie championship.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, a spokesperson admitted the Camogie Association were “disappointed” with the Cork players’ withdrawal, adding “we respect their decision”.

“It’s a challenge,” the spokesperson explained. “There is no perfect window. We couldn’t let the tour infringe on All-Ireland club championships, that’s of great importance as well.

“When planning the trip, there were a huge number of considerations; the venue, the time, accommodation, and a huge number of stakeholders; staff, volunteers, clubs, counties and hosts.

“There are always going to be challenges, but we had to put a date on it. We did everything we could to accommodate everyone, but we’re completely aware that it may not be feasible.”

The two previous All-Stars trips, to Madrid in 2017 and New York in 2019, were held in November of those years but the spokesperson insisted it would be unfeasible to hold the game in Canada at that time of the year due to the expected weather conditions and without interfering with the timing of the All-Ireland club championship.

They also explained that there would be a tournament played the day before the All-Stars game involving clubs who are travelling to the event from different parts of America.

A spokesperson for the GPA told the Irish Independent that they were “engaging with camogie association” although the involvement of the Cork players now seems highly unlikely.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ashling Thompson – one of the seven – insisted that there is “absolutely no way we are going to leave the country during the season while all of our teammates are breaking their backs in training and at the gym five and six days a week. As long as it affects our teammates, we won't be going.”