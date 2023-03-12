London GAA club launches campaign to replace Camogie skorts with shorts

Thomas McCurtains camogie players are hoping the motion to use shorts instead of traditional skorts is passed at Congress

An east London GAA club has launched a campaign to replace skorts with shorts for Camogie players.

The Thomas McCurtains club are hoping its ‘Shorts not Skorts’ campaign will convince Congress to remove the traditional skort kit with shorts that are used in ladies gaelic football.

The club said: “The Annual Camogie Congress takes place 31st March and 1st April. This is an opportunity to drive conversation and call for Congress to vote in favour of shorts when the motion is put forward (the vote is on the agenda).

“To support our campaign, TMC published a report 'The Long and Skort of it' that finds 82% of people surveyed preferred to play in shorts.

“Look at the changes in playing gear for Wimbledon, Irish Rugby, Kerry LGFA - women's kit is changing to fit function and that's exactly our purpose and motivation.

“We want people to read our campaign and sign our petition, that we will put forward to Congress.”

To sign the club’s petition, click here.