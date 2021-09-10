| 15.2°C Dublin

Linda Collins set to start as Rebels eye final reprieve for Orla Cronin

Orla Cronin of Cork: Still hoping to get red card rescinded in order to play against Galway on Sunday. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Having come off the bench in the semi-final win over Kilkenny, Cork captain Linda Collins has been named to start Sunday’s All-Ireland senior camogie final against Galway at Croke Park (4.15).

Collins comes in for four-time All-Ireland winner Orla Cronin, who has had a three-game suspension imposed after being sent off during the closing stages against the Cats.

Cork are still pressing ahead with their appeal to the Camogie Association’s hearings committee tonight in a bid to clear the experienced Cronin.

Collins, who struck the winning point in injury-time the last day, is the only change to in a team that boasts five final debutantes: Fiona Keating, goalkeeper Amy Lee, 19-year-old Ciara O’Sullivan and athletic wing-backs Laura Hayes and Saoirse McCarthy.

Former underage star Cliona Healy is a notable addition to the match-day squad.

There is no change to the Galway team that got over the line against Tipperary, corner-back Dervla Higgins succeeding in having her red card rescinded due to a case of mistaken identity. She is the only debutante in an experienced line-up.

Carrie Dolan, who has not played since suffering a serious knee injury in the first-round victory over Westmeath, has been named among the subs but so has long-term cruciate knee ligament victim Heather Cooney, as the Tribeswomen bid to make up for last year’s final loss to Kilkenny.

Antrim look to do likewise in the All-Ireland intermediate final, after losing to Down last year and they make no changes from their semi-final triumph.

Kilkenny stand in the Saffrons’ way of glory and they too go with the same 15 that began against Meath last time out.

ALL-IRELAND SELECTIONS

CORK (SC v Galway) – A Lee; P Mackey, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; S McCarthy, L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, A Thompson; C Sigerson, F Keating, C O’Sullivan; K Mackey, A O’Connor, L Collins.

GALWAY ( v Cork) – Sarah Healy; Shauna Healy, S Dervan, D Higgins; S Gardiner, E Helebert, C Cormican; N Hanniffy, N Kilkenny; C Finnerty, S Spellman, A Donohue; S McGrath, O McGrath, A O’Reilly.

ANTRIM (IC v Kilkenny) – C Graham; C Drain, N Donnelly, M Lynn; C Patterson, C Conlon, M Connolly; L McNaughton, N O’Neill; M Kelly, A Boyle, A Magill; R McCormick, Christine Laverty, C Dobbin.

KILKENNY (v Antrim) – S Farrell; N Leahy, R Phelan, C Murphy; S Crowley, L Fennelly, T Fitzgerald; L Hegarty, C Phelan; E Hynes, S Walsh, C O’Keeffe; S O’Dwyer, H Scott, D Quigley.

ARMAGH (JC v Wexford) – C Devlin; A Harvey, N Woods, S Curry; C Casey, G McWilliams, G McCann; M McArdle, L Donnelly; C Hill, C McSorley, B Murray; O Murray, C Donnelly, E Smyth.

WEXFORD (v Armagh) – L O’Shea; C Jackman, A Halligan,
S Furlong; C Donohoe, A Brennan, A Dunne; C Cashe, R Cooney; K Devereux, C Banville, A Neville; E Tomkins, E Codd,
L Firman.

