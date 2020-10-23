Limerick camogie manager Paul Sexton resigns ahead of county's Championship clash with Waterford

Limerick camogie boss Paul Sexton has stepped down two days before their Championship clash with Waterford (stock photo)

LIMERICK senior camogie manager Paul Sexton has stepped down with immediate effect.

His departure was confirmed in a statement from the Limerick camogie board this morning, with “personal family circumstances” cited as the reason.

However, this latest development comes after a troubled period for the game on Shannonside.

Nine players from last year’s county panel have withdrawn from the 2020 squad for a variety of reasons, and Limerick’s difficulties culminated in a shock home defeat to senior newcomers Westmeath in their championship opener last weekend.

Afterwards, Sexton told the Limerick Leader that he wasn’t dwelling on the players who weren’t available.

“They have decided not to come in,” he said. “It’s not because we haven’t gone looking for them or anything like that – we have plenty time and we have gone out looking for players but for one of thing or another and there are genuine reasons for some and unfortunately there are others reasons for others and that’s probably got nothing to do with playing camogie.

“Anybody who refuses to play for Limerick, it’s very hard to keep going back and going back. We have gone plenty times to players and asked them.”

Read More

These comments prompted an angry response from Róisín Ambrose, one of the nine, who told The42.ie that it felt “like a kick in the stomach” and that they had “genuine reasons” to leave the panel.

“When we heard the interview the other day and that we were ‘refusing to play for Limerick’ and that we didn’t really have much of a reason to have left the panel, it was infuriating to hear that,” she added.

Ambrose, one of several to step away over player welfare issues arising from dual club player concerns, insisted: “It is something that needs to be sorted, the whole dual player concern. We always hear about county dual players but there’s club dual players and it’s so common.”

A brief statement released today confirmed the manager’s resignation, stating: "Limerick Camogie County Board wish to acknowledge the tireless work and commitment of Paul Sexton, senior manager, who has stepped down with immediate effect, due to personal family circumstances," a brief statement outlined.

Limerick travel to Walsh Park on Sunday for their second championship outing against Waterford.

Online Editors