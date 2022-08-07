This was an All-Ireland win built on unity, and that shone through in everything Kilkenny did on Sunday.

What stood out to me again was their teamwork, the bond, the character that’s so prevalent in their ranks.

To me they are more like a club set-up than an inter-county one, with this bond that just seems unbreakable.

They’ve had lots of challenges thrown at them this year on and off the pitch – with players getting injured and tragedies in some families – yet every time they reacted in a positive way. Such adversities only seem to make them stronger.

After building a decent lead, Cork came storming back and maybe in the past, when that was happening, Kilkenny might have dissolved a bit. But not on Sunday.

They had an answer every time and showed such character and resilience.

So many of these players have been there for the heartbreaking defeats against Cork and Galway in recent years, but they stuck at it and I have huge admiration for how they’ve won this title.

The game was a brilliant showcase for camogie. The standard was exceptional, with the fitness and skill levels all combining to show off the game at its best.

For the most part, Ray Kelly let the game flow and allowed that physicality to emerge. I’m glad that last night we weren’t talking about a controversial decision – it was about the players’ ability.

As good as Kilkenny were, Cork will look back and rue that opening period, knowing it was where they gave it away.

It was hard to believe they again didn’t get a score for 20 minutes. But you have to credit Kilkenny’s defence. They completely snuffed out any Cork attack and a big reason was Cork weren’t playing with any intensity or aggression.

What really impressed me was Kilkenny’s cross-field use of the ball. They were hitting it into space where Miriam Walsh and Katie Nolan could run on to it. Their intelligence with the ball was impressive and that’s why they dominated early – they were using the width of Croke Park so well and Cork couldn’t handle it.

The fact Kilkenny’s corner-back got their first point of the game set the tone for them. They were so disciplined at the back and Cork just couldn’t get to grips with them in the opening stages.

But after that they got more of a handle in the middle of the field, with Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney becoming more influential.

What they were lacking before that was serious support play – they had no one running off the shoulder.

Kilkenny were doing all the good hurling and they took some superb points from play, while also moving that bit more economically as a unit.

But fair play to Cork. The goal by Fiona Keating was against the run of play and she backed it up with a superb point.

After that, they found their feet. It was hard to believe Kilkenny went in level at half-time, having done all the hurling, but Cork had stayed strong through the half and outscored Kilkenny 1-4 to 0-1 in that final 10 minutes of the period.

In the second half Cork started shooting from distance and they were playing to their strengths by doing that rather than running into the compacted Kilkenny defence. It worked a treat when they did it, but they just didn’t do it enough.

For me, the star of the show was Katie Nolan. She scored five points but it was also about her contribution outside that, winning so much of that dirty ball in the rucks. For a girl who’s not that big physically, she’s strong over the ball and she did that time and time again in the second half.

At one critical stage Laura Treacy was driving out from defence with the ball and ended up over-carrying, but the reason was Nolan was chasing her the whole way out.

That was a really crucial score for Kilkenny and that confident tackling is so important. She grasps for every ball and drives defenders mad by making it so hard to carry the ball out.

Sophie Dwyer came off the bench and the goal she got was exactly what Kilkenny needed at that stage in the game. She reacted so well to Amy Lee blocking out the ball from goal. She had one chance, on the biggest stage, and she took it.

As I wrote on these pages on Saturday, I believed it was going to come down to a moment of magic or one piece of play – and in the end it did.

Denise Gaule had missed two scores from frees before the key free in the 62nd minute and it took a great amount of resilience to step up and put Kilkenny ahead.

Then there was Grace Walsh, who was the epitome of toughness. She took two heavy knocks and looked in quite a bit of pain in the first half, yet she had an outstanding second half, steadying the ship and not letting a ball by her.

But you have to give huge credit to Cork for the part they played in making this what it was. Cork being Cork, they believe they can win any game and they never gave up.

All the same, I’m thrilled Kilkenny will get to enjoy this victory. When they won in 2020 they couldn’t celebrate as they wanted but they should make amends now.

You have to take your hat off to Brian Dowling, who took over the team in 2020 and has won two All-Irelands and one league title.

After losing a number of girls this year, he stuck at it and again got the best out of everyone in their ranks.

The players too stuck with him over the last three years, buying into his vision and doing everything asked of them to make it a reality – and now they’ve reaped their well-deserved reward.