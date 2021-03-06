Kilkenny take home six Camogie All-Star awards as Denise Gaule is named Player of the Year

Denise Gaule was named senior Camogie Player of the Year. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

All-Ireland Senior champions Kilkenny dominate the 2020 Camogie All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance, taking six places on this year’s selection announced at a virtual event Saturday night.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway received two awards, with Tipperary and Cork receiving three awards each and Waterford completing the line-up with one award.

Amongst the winners for the champions were full-back Claire Phelan, left half-back Davina Tobin, midfielder Grace Walsh, left half-forward Denise Gaule, full-forward Miriam Walsh and left corner-forward Anne Dalton.

All-Ireland runners-up Galway are represented with right corner-back Shauna Healy and right corner-forward Orlaith McGrath.

Tipperary players Áine Slattery (goalkeeper), Mary Ryan (left corner-back) and Karen Kennedy (centre half-back) receive their first All-Stars Awards and are joined on the All-Stars selection by Cork trio Hannah Looney (right half-back), Chloe Sigerson (midfield) and Orla Cronin (centre half-forward).

Waterford captain and right half-forward Niamh Rockett completes this year’s winning selection.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling was named as Manager of the Year for the first time after guiding his team to All-Ireland glory in December.

Kilkenny’s Denise Gaule also collected the Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year award following on from her match winning-performance in the All-Ireland Senior decider. Niamh Mallon of Down was the recipient of the Intermediate accolade whilst Armagh’s Ciara Donnelly was chosen as the Junior Players’ Player of the Year. All three were selected after voting by intercounty players through the WGPA with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

All-Ireland Intermediate champions Down lead the 2020 Soaring Stars Awards, represented by six players; defenders Dearbhla Magee and Fionnuala Carr, midfielder Paula O’Hagan and forwards Sara-Louise Graffan, Niamh Mallon and Sorcha McCartan.

Intermediate runners-up Antrim are represented by three players; defenders Chloe Drain and Niamh Donnelly along with forward Maeve Kelly.

Represented from the All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Finalists are goalkeeper Aideen Lowry and defender Clodagh Tynan from Laois, while Meath defender Claire Coffey also receives an award.

2020 All-Stars team sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Áine Slattery (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Shauna Healy (Galway) – 2nd Time Winner

Full-Back: Claire Phelan (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Mary Ryan (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Hannah Looney (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Davina Tobin (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Chloe Sigerson (Cork) – 2nd Time Winner

Midfield: Grace Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Niamh Rockett (Waterford) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Orla Cronin (Cork) – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 4th Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Orlaith McGrath (Galway) – 1st Time Winner

Full-Forward: Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 7th Time Winner





2020 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Aedin Lowry (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Back: Claire Coffey (Meath) – 3rd Time Winner

Full-Back: Dearbhla Magee (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Left Corner-Back: Chloe Drain (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Niamh Donnelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – 5th Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Clodagh Tynan (Laois) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Roisin O’Keefe (Cavan) – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Paula O’Hagan (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Leanne Donnelly (Armagh) – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Sara-Louise Graffin (Down) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Maeve Kelly (Antrim) – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner-Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – 5th Time Winner

Full-Forward: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh) – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner-Forward: Sorcha McCartan (Down) – 1st Time Winner

All-Ireland Premier Junior Champions Armagh receive two Soaring Stars awards to forwards Leanne Donnelly and Ciara Donnelly while the remaining position is taken by Nancy Murray Cup champion Roisin O’ Keefe from Cavan.

Manager of the Year: Brian Dowling, Kilkenny – 1st Time Winner

Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year:

Senior: Denise Gaule (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Intermediate: Niamh Mallon (Down) – 1st Time Winner

Junior: Ciara Donnelly (Armagh) – 1st Time Winner

