Kilkenny star Anne Dalton announces retirement from inter-county camogie

Kilkenny legend Anne Dalton has called time on a brilliant inter-county career which saw her claim two All-Ireland senior camogie medals in black and amber.

Dalton leaves on a high after playing a crucial role as Kilkenny overcame previous heartbreak to finally get their hands on the O'Duffy Cup by dethroning Galway in last month's All-Ireland decider.

The Cats had suffered a hat-trick of final defeats before eventually getting over the finish line and it is fitting that the 32-year-old departs the county scene on a high having fired a crucial point in their final win.

Widely regarded as one of the finest players of her generation, the six-time All-Star and two-time Player of the Year (2009 and 2018) departed in typically low-key fashion with no statement expected, but her loss will be sorely felt on Noreside.

The absence of the St Lachtain's star is a major setback to Kilkenny's All-Ireland defence as manager Brian Dowling looks to become the first Cats boss to secure successive O'Duffy Cups since they achieved that feat 30 years ago (1990-'91).

Dalton was the fulcrum of Kilkenny's attack in recent seasons, but she was never one for seeking the spotlight off the pitch.

"We're forwards. We're there to do a job. As Roy Keane says, you don't pat the postman on the back for delivering the post," she famously said before last year's All-Ireland final victory.

