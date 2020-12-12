Kilkenny claim All-Ireland senior camogie glory with victory over Galway

Kilkenny players celebrate following the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final win over Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Three is the limit of Kilkenny's suffering, the end of their misery.

After losing each of the last three finals, Kilkenny are All-Ireland senior camogie champions once more, ending a run of sorrow that stretches back to their last title in 2016.

Galway, tonight's beaten finalists, narrowly miss out on the distinction of winning back-to-back O'Duffy Cups.

For a county with just three All-Ireland senior titles in their history, it could have certified a golden era.

Kilkenny's win came wrapped in a dramatic finale.

In the 56th minute, after Galway had hit two points to level a tense, gripping final, Denise Gaule went galloping through and was felled.

Decision time.

Niamh Kilkenny of Galway gets past Michelle Teehan of Kilkenny during the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Kilkenny of Galway gets past Michelle Teehan of Kilkenny during the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In a game with such a premium on scores, a point may easily have sufficed.

As Gaule rose the ball several feet outside the ’21 yard line at the Hill 16 end goal, only a body language expert might have read her intentions.

But her strike was definitive. Low. Hard. Lasered into the corner of the Galway net.

Kilkenny had their breathing room.

Clearly, a fourth All-Ireland final loss in four years would have been too much torture for one group of players to bare.

They came into Croke Park off the back of a victory over Cork that suggested their time was nigh.

They also came with plan.

Last year Kilkenny hit 0-17, the highest score of a losing All-Ireland finalist since the fifties. But they also conceded 3-14, the biggest winning total of any team since 1993.

Tonight’s match was played on different terms.

Kilkenny played with just two players up front – Galway had three for the most part – while just about everyone else could be described as occupying the middle third.

On a cold night and a relatively heavy pitch – Croke Park has suffered from its unseasonal use of recent weeks – last year’s final scoring blitz seemed several worlds removed.

This was a far grittier affair and those terms of engagement seemed initially to suit Galway.

They kept Anne Dalton in the shadows and in the 27th minute, scored a goal that put light between themselves and Kilkenny.

Siobhán McGrath’s lopping handpass found her sister, Orlaith, who turned on the afterburners, rounded Aoife Norris and tapped in a goal.

By half-time, we could only make assumptions about the threat posed Kilkenny’ s inside forwards, such was their team’s ability to furnish them with even semi-regular possession.

All of Kilkenny’s best hurling came from running the ball through the apertures they occasionally found in the throng.

Galway’s Siobhán Gardiner – wearing six but playing a multitude of positions – got through a feast of work, as did Grace Walsh at the other end.

Aoife Doyle, in her first championship as a starter for Kilkenny, had a final to remember.

Having scored just 1-1 in their entire career to date, she sniped 0-4, all from play, and might have had a couple of goals too.

In the first half, Walsh went steaming through but Doyle skyed her shot with the goal gaping.

In the second, she was put in by Mary O’Connell, but from a similar distance and identical angle, did the same.

But it was enough to keep Kilkenny in contact and in the end, having generated so many goal chances, the dam eventually broke, Gaule went through and was fouled.

Kilkenny had their goal, a punctuation mark to end of their torment.

Scorers – Kilkenny: D Gaule 1-6 (0-4fs, 1-0 pen, 0-1 45); A Doyle 0-4; A Dalton, M O’Connell, K Nolan, G Walsh 0-1 each. Galway: C Dolan 0-6 (5fs); O McGrath 1-0; S McGrath 0-2; A O’Reilly, N Kilkenny, A Donohue 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: A Norris; D Tobin, C Dormer, M Teehan; C Phelan, M Farrell, K Doyle; G Walsh, A Farrell; A Dalton, M Walsh, D Gaule; M O’Connell, A Doyle, K Nolan. Subs: L Murphy for O’Connell (54), NDeely for Doyle (60)

Galway: Sarah Healy; T Kenny, S Dervin, H Cooney; E Helebert, S Gardiner, Shauna Healy; A Donohoe, N Kilkenny; C Cormican, A O’Reilly, N Hanniffy; O McGrath, C Dolan, S McGrath. Subs: S Spellmanfor Helebert (51), R Hennelly for Donohue (62)

