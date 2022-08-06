| 17.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kilkenny can claim crown in tightest of tight battles

Aoife Sheehan

Cork will have learnt a lot from their semi-final scare, but is two weeks enough to change tack?

The assured display of Cork&rsquo;s Ashling Thompson was a deciding factor in their semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Katie Power of Kilkenny, right, celebrates with Claire Phelan Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

The assured display of Cork&rsquo;s Ashling Thompson was a deciding factor in their semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The assured display of Cork’s Ashling Thompson was a deciding factor in their semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Katie Power of Kilkenny, right, celebrates with Claire Phelan Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Katie Power of Kilkenny, right, celebrates with Claire Phelan Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

/

The assured display of Cork’s Ashling Thompson was a deciding factor in their semi-final. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It’s a familiar storyline in today’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final. Kilkenny and Cork, rivals, sometimes bitter, for over half a century. In fact it has only been this duo and Galway at the final stage for the last decade, so the teams know each other inside out.

This encounter is expected to be tight and tough and with Ray Kelly refereeing, we are sure to see a real physical battle, hopefully in contrast to the stop-start nature of the football final last weekend.

Most Watched

Privacy