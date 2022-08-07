Kilkenny and Cork player ratings: Gaule, Walsh and Looney the star performers in Croke Park thriller

Miriam Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Libby Coppinger of Cork during the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final match between Cork and Kilkenny at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Here's how the Kilkenny and Cork teams rated after a thrilling All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final at Croke Park.

KILKENNY

Aoife Norris – 7

Played brilliantly in the semi-final win over Galway. Not as busy here. But still very assured in all her work.

Michelle Teehan – 7

The Player-of-the-Match in the semi-final. A vital part of the best defence in the sport. So focused on her task.

Grace Walsh – 8

A throbbing heartbeat of the victory. Foiled Katrina Mackey of a certain goal. Has settled so well in the number 3 jersey.

Tiffany Fitzgerald – 7

Struck the opening point of the match. Won the hard ball. A brilliant marker who used possession wisely.

Niamh Deely – 7

Quick feet. One of the busiest players on the pitch. Showed terrific energy. Battled for every crumb.

Claire Phelan – 7

A leader of the Kilkenny defence. Sees the danger well in advance. Kept it tight and simple.

Laura Murphy – 7

Produced one of the highlights of the contest with a delightful pick-up off the turf. Put in another tough shift.

Steffi Fitzgerald – 7

Showed grit. Never stopped running. No easy task trying to curtail Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson.

Katie Power – 8

Broke forward to good effect. Also did huge work in and around the back garden. The essential team player, bringing colleagues into the play.

Denise Gaule – 9

Character makes the champion. Hit a classical point. Played a big part in Sophie O’Dwyer’s goal. At the hub of the action when it mattered most.

Michaela Kenneally – 7

Grafted for every ball. Kept going. Provided an option with her selfless toil. Up against the formidable Laura Treacy.

Julianne Malone – 7

Showed impressive industry. Possesses pace. Her clever pass to Katie Nolan for a point was among the treasures of the afternoon.

Mary O’Connell – 7

Always looking for a breaking ball. Put in the effort. The Cork defence didn’t give away any loose change.

Miriam Walsh – 9

So strong under pressure. Won plenty of ball. Scored a couple of nuggets. She could find room in a crowded lift.

Katie Nolan – 8

Looked dangerous anytime she had possession. Clipped over vital scores from play and frees. A busy display.

BENCH IMPACT 8

Sophie Dwyer came on in the 47th minute and she was to strike the golden goal. The term Super Sub was invented for moments like that.

CORK

Amy Lee – 7

Cool under the hot sun. Crisp clearances. Short and long. Sought to get Cork on the front foot with her deliveries.

Meabh Murphy – 7

Diligent corner-back. Stood her ground. Foraged for every scrap. Tight marker. Had to keep a close watch on Katie Nolan.

Libby Coppinger – 7

Inspirational full-back. Fully occupied marking Miriam Walsh but still found the time to push out and play tidy passes.

Meabh Cahalane – 7

Broke tackles and burst forward whenever the opportunity arose. Hit some precise passes. Even in heavy traffic.

Laura Hayes – 7

Did many good things. Calm with the ball. Played some excellent hand-passes. And went forward at the right time.

Laura Treacy – 8

Usually first to the breaking ball. Drove Cork forward so often. If the simple pass was on, she gave it.

Saoirse McCarthy – 7

Showed composure to prevent an early point. Drilled over one of the best points of the final. Terrific first touch.

Hannah Looney – 9

Played with such conviction. Supreme athlete. Went on surging runs. Lifted the team when they needed it.

Ashling Thompson – 8

The white boots were everywhere. Kilkenny didn’t let her influence the match. Was unlucky to see her late shot go wide.

Katrina Mackey – 8

Class act. Scored one of the points-of-the-season in front of the Cusack Stand in the second period. Electric in full flow heading for goal.

Fiona Keating – 7

Provided the crucial opening score that settled Cork’s nerves. A well-taken goal after a long twenty minutes. Also contributed a couple of polished points.

Chloe Sigerson – 7

Played one of the passes of the tie that let in Katrina Mackey for a chance. Gave it everything. Won a valuable free for Amy O’Connor.

Ciara O’Sullivan – 7

Late change to the starting 15, and more than did her bit. Always looking to pounce on any stray ball in and around the Kilkenny defence.

Sorcha McCartan – 7

Unfortunate when her early effort for a point into the Hill goal was ruled out by Hawkeye. Got a hand-pass away despite being on her knees and surrounded by black and amber jerseys.

Amy O’Connor – 8

She can turn on a bottle-top. Blistering pace. And such a pure striker of the sliotar. Also excelled from the placed ball.

BENCH IMPACT – 7

Emma Murphy did well in the semi-final win over Waterford. And she came within inches of a point with her first touch after she was introduced in the 50th minute.