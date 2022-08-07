Kilkenny and Cork player ratings: Gaule, Walsh and Looney the star performers in Croke Park thriller

Here's how the Kilkenny and Cork teams rated after a thrilling All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final at Croke Park.
KILKENNY
Aoife Norris – 7
Played brilliantly in the semi-final win over Galway. Not as busy here. But still very assured in all her work.
Michelle Teehan – 7
The Player-of-the-Match in the semi-final. A vital part of the best defence in the sport. So focused on her task.
Grace Walsh – 8
A throbbing heartbeat of the victory. Foiled Katrina Mackey of a certain goal. Has settled so well in the number 3 jersey.
Tiffany Fitzgerald – 7
Struck the opening point of the match. Won the hard ball. A brilliant marker who used possession wisely.
Niamh Deely – 7
Quick feet. One of the busiest players on the pitch. Showed terrific energy. Battled for every crumb.
Claire Phelan – 7
A leader of the Kilkenny defence. Sees the danger well in advance. Kept it tight and simple.
Laura Murphy – 7
Produced one of the highlights of the contest with a delightful pick-up off the turf. Put in another tough shift.
Steffi Fitzgerald – 7
Showed grit. Never stopped running. No easy task trying to curtail Hannah Looney and Ashling Thompson.
Katie Power – 8
Broke forward to good effect. Also did huge work in and around the back garden. The essential team player, bringing colleagues into the play.
Denise Gaule – 9
Character makes the champion. Hit a classical point. Played a big part in Sophie O’Dwyer’s goal. At the hub of the action when it mattered most.
Michaela Kenneally – 7
Grafted for every ball. Kept going. Provided an option with her selfless toil. Up against the formidable Laura Treacy.
Julianne Malone – 7
Showed impressive industry. Possesses pace. Her clever pass to Katie Nolan for a point was among the treasures of the afternoon.
Mary O’Connell – 7
Always looking for a breaking ball. Put in the effort. The Cork defence didn’t give away any loose change.
Miriam Walsh – 9
So strong under pressure. Won plenty of ball. Scored a couple of nuggets. She could find room in a crowded lift.
Katie Nolan – 8
Looked dangerous anytime she had possession. Clipped over vital scores from play and frees. A busy display.
BENCH IMPACT 8
Sophie Dwyer came on in the 47th minute and she was to strike the golden goal. The term Super Sub was invented for moments like that.
CORK
Amy Lee – 7
Cool under the hot sun. Crisp clearances. Short and long. Sought to get Cork on the front foot with her deliveries.
Meabh Murphy – 7
Diligent corner-back. Stood her ground. Foraged for every scrap. Tight marker. Had to keep a close watch on Katie Nolan.
Libby Coppinger – 7
Inspirational full-back. Fully occupied marking Miriam Walsh but still found the time to push out and play tidy passes.
Meabh Cahalane – 7
Broke tackles and burst forward whenever the opportunity arose. Hit some precise passes. Even in heavy traffic.
Laura Hayes – 7
Did many good things. Calm with the ball. Played some excellent hand-passes. And went forward at the right time.
Laura Treacy – 8
Usually first to the breaking ball. Drove Cork forward so often. If the simple pass was on, she gave it.
Saoirse McCarthy – 7
Showed composure to prevent an early point. Drilled over one of the best points of the final. Terrific first touch.
Hannah Looney – 9
Played with such conviction. Supreme athlete. Went on surging runs. Lifted the team when they needed it.
Ashling Thompson – 8
The white boots were everywhere. Kilkenny didn’t let her influence the match. Was unlucky to see her late shot go wide.
Katrina Mackey – 8
Class act. Scored one of the points-of-the-season in front of the Cusack Stand in the second period. Electric in full flow heading for goal.
Fiona Keating – 7
Provided the crucial opening score that settled Cork’s nerves. A well-taken goal after a long twenty minutes. Also contributed a couple of polished points.
Chloe Sigerson – 7
Played one of the passes of the tie that let in Katrina Mackey for a chance. Gave it everything. Won a valuable free for Amy O’Connor.
Ciara O’Sullivan – 7
Late change to the starting 15, and more than did her bit. Always looking to pounce on any stray ball in and around the Kilkenny defence.
Sorcha McCartan – 7
Unfortunate when her early effort for a point into the Hill goal was ruled out by Hawkeye. Got a hand-pass away despite being on her knees and surrounded by black and amber jerseys.
Amy O’Connor – 8
She can turn on a bottle-top. Blistering pace. And such a pure striker of the sliotar. Also excelled from the placed ball.
BENCH IMPACT – 7
Emma Murphy did well in the semi-final win over Waterford. And she came within inches of a point with her first touch after she was introduced in the 50th minute.