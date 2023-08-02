Keeley Corbett Barry hoping for more Waterford delight against Cork in what will be ‘real battle’

The queues at the turnstiles stretched the length of the O’Loughlin Road. It was the biggest crowd at an All-Ireland camogie semi-final in years.

It was a double-bill. Cork beat Galway. In the first game, Waterford defeated Tipp, by a point, in a throbbing tussle.

A huge Déise contingent travelled. And they shook the stands as the crescendo rose: ‘Waterford, Waterford, Waterford.’

On the final whistle, the Déise had ended 78 years of hurt. Their first All-Ireland final since 1945. Tears ran into rain.

“It was brilliant,” says Waterford right half-back Keeley Corbett Barry. “We’d the work done. We knew we had the capability to get over the line. We were carrying a bit of a burden, I suppose, from losing last year’s semi-final to Cork in Croke Park. Maybe we probably left it behind us a bit.”

And now it’s Cork again, back in Croke Park this Sunday in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final (5.0).

In last year’s semi-final, it was only on the final lap that Cork found their stride. Helped by the noted presence of one of the game’s superstars, Ashling Thompson.

“We just ran out of gas in the end,” reflects Keeley. “It was disheartening. It was hard to watch it back, but we know we have come on this season. We made a fresh start. We have new management.”

The new manager is Seán Power, who steered the Déise to All-Ireland MHC and U-21 success. He took over from Derek Lyons.

“We have a lot of experience from last year. We have a bigger panel. We have the minors coming through,” explains Corbett Barry. “Laoise Forrest started v Tipp in the semi-final. She had a brilliant game. She was minor captain this year.”

Waterford showed such purpose against Tipp the last day. Pace. Exquisite first touch. They have craft dotted all over the field – Lorraine Bray, Niamh Rockett, Abby Flynn and another of the sport’s superstars, Beth Carton.

Carton’s father, Joey, was a Waterford hurling selector. Humphrey Kelleher is a good friend. Humphrey played for Waterford and managed Dublin. He commends Joey’s dedication. “He would be bringing Beth to training when she was a child. Now look at the player she has become,” he says.

Corbett Barry agrees. “She is top class. She’d make any county team. Such a massive leader. So much work rate and skill,” she notes.

Waterford won Division 1B of the Very National League and emerged with a 100 per cent record in Group 3 of the All-Ireland championship.

And they also overcame Cork in the Munster championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “It was the first time Waterford had beaten Cork in years. The only time I’d ever beaten Cork was in a Munster minor ‘A’ final,” she reveals.

“It was significant to beat a team like Cork, but we knew we still had so much work to do. We realise this will be a completely different game. It will be a real battle.”

Like their confidence, their fan club has been growing by the day, so don’t be surprised to see the blue and white outnumber the red and white at Croke Park on Sunday.