Inter-county players consider League boycott over schedule as Camogie Association to poll members on season shape

The Camogie Association is to poll its membership over the next seven days in an effort to establish the best course of action for the season ahead.

It follows a decision from its Management Committee over the weekend to place the club season in between the league and championship, a decision that has generated quite a backlash from its inter-county players.

The Gaelic Players Association, which merged with the Women’s Gaelic Players Association and now represents all inter-county players, has said it is seeking "clarity" from the Camogie Association.

But so incensed with the plan are some inter-county squads that it is believed they are considering a boycott of the league.

The Camogie Association issued a statement today to outline plans for a poll of all members, not just their inter-county players.

"Our priority is to maximise meaningful games opportunity for all of our members, and to do this in a fair and equitable manner. One that ensures games for the county player, and games for the club player," the latest statement reads.

"Our proposed fixture list is designed to achieve this. However, over the last 48 hours, there has been disquiet from the GPA and our inter-county players in relation to our fixture calendar.

"To gain clarity on the path the entire association wants to take during this COVID-19 time, we have decided to poll our members over the next seven days.

"This poll will be carried out through all Camogie clubs, and the result will guide our fixture calendar. Details of this process will follow."

The Littlewoods-sponsored National League is due to get under way on May 15, but a championship would be slotted in sometime in autumn/winter to allow for a meaningful club window under the current plan.