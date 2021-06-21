Inspirational Keenaghan sisters fire the Breffni Blues to victory 

A second-half blitz by Cavan ensured that they kept the momentum of a memorable 2020 going at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park yesterday, to add their name to the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 4 roll of honour.

The Breffni Blues were one of the feel-good stories of camogie last year. They won the All-Ireland Junior A title and fell just short against Armagh in the Premier Junior decider.

They were made to work hard by Roscommon in the first half, but the westerners were not as accurate with their shooting and trailed by four points at the change of ends, 1-5 to 0-4.

Cavan goalkeeper, Laura Bambrick, an All-Ireland underage winner with Kilkenny, in particular, had to make a smart save from Nicola Crean.

But two late goals from Jimmy Greville’s team by Niamh Keenaghan and Shanise Fitzsimons saw the Breffni Blues win with more than a bit to spare.

Cavan settled quickly and, driven forward by skipper Erinn Galligan, they hit the opening three points.

Clodagh Keenaghan found her range from a free and, after Ciara Finnegan scored from play, Keenaghan found the target once more from a 45, after Michaela Fallon made a point-blank save to deny Keenaghan’s sister, Niamh.

Kelley Hopkins opened the scoring for Roscommon with a delightful point, shooting across her body after 15 minutes.

A 20th-minute goal from dual player Niamh Keenaghan, after Sinéad McKenna had broken the cover with a pacy run, restored Cavan’s grip on the game and another member of the ladies football side, Finnegan, followed up with a point.

Rebecca Brennan shot a brilliant solo point and Rowe split the posts from a free, before Clodagh Keenaghan’s injury-time free made it 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Niamh Keenaghan increased the gap to five points within seconds of the restart.

Eleven points adrift, 1-13 to 0-5, with 11 minutes left, Roscommon needed goals that never game. Instead, Cavan finished them off, with goals from Niamh Keenaghan and Fitzsimons, whose non-stop running was rewarded with a resounding finish from a tight angle.

SCORERS – Cavan: N Keenaghan 2-3; C Keenaghan 0-6 (4f, 1 45); S Fitzsimons 1-2; C Finnegan 0-2; J Maguire, S McKenna, E Fitzpatrick 0-1 each. Roscommon: K Hopkins (1f), L Rowe (2f) 0-2 each; R Brennan, S Fallon (1f), R Fitzmaurice 0-1 each.

CAVAN – L Bambrick, C Clarke, A Coyle, L Ellis, A O’Reilly, E Galligan, R Crowe-McKeever, C Finnegan, J Maguire, C Keenaghan, S Fitzsimons, S McKenna, N Keenaghan, O Smith, N Reilly. Subs: T O’Reilly for A O’Reilly (54), N Reilly for Fitzpatrick (57), C Fay for Clarke (60).

ROSCOMMON – M Fallon, C White Lennon, N Farrell, E McNally, R Dolan, J Beattie, A O’Meara, N Watson, R Fitzmaurice, A Lenehan, N Coyle, R Brennan, K Hopkins, N Crean, L Rowe. Subs: S Fallon for Lenehan (ht), S O’Brien for Crean (38), S Hanly for O’Meara (57).

REF – Aaron Hogg (Clare)