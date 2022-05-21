‘If it was pulled from me tomorrow, I know I’d miss it so I enjoy it while I can,’ says Tipp star Mary Ryan

IN APRIL 2017, Nenagh’s singing doctor Mary Ryan launched a CD entitled ‘The Next Chapter’. Another medical professional, Dr Dre, had already used ‘The Next Episode’, of course.

Dr Ryan’s namesake, also from Tipperary, would be known for a lot of things but singing, she professes, is not one of them.

It is a rare blank in the column marked ‘traits and skills’ for the Moneygall Mary Ryan, heading into her 18th season of senior summer camogie for the Premier in this evening’s All-Ireland championship Group 1 opener against Clare at The Ragg (Live at 5pm on Tipperary Camogie YouTube Channel).

She listens to the questions she has been fielding for a few years now, as to what the motivation is for someone who will be 35 at the end of the year to be still doing this, particularly with the demands and commitment required having increased immeasurably since she hit her fourth decade.

Anyone trying to track Ryan down now will realise very quickly that camogie is just one element of her life. A process development engineer with Boston Scientific in Clonmel, Ryan is also a sports, performance and personal development coach, having just graduated last month with the latter qualification from her most recent return to third-level education.

That means she works with schools and clubs but also with individuals. This has now been incorporated by her bosses into the workplace too.

So between it all, most hours are covered. It is easy from the remove of a couch, or the stand, to wonder if someone would want to do other things in life that they might be missing out on or had to put on the back burner due to their commitment to the high-performance environment. But that is attempting to put our perspectives on people we don’t understand.

“If it was easy everyone would be doing it,” smiles Ryan through a laptop screen. “It’s just part of my make-up, part of my routine. Even when you are going back to college or you are starting work, that is part of what you do. You are still thinking about what evenings will we have training and how is the season going to be run. You are still planning around that. I’d say most girls are similar.”

Tipp have made giant strides in the past five years and are now seeking a signature win to continue that, having gone very close against eventual victors Galway and Kilkenny in championship and two National Leagues the past 18 months but fallen just short. Reaching a national final or winning a major medal is a target, and something they feel capable of now, but it isn’t why Ryan (34) is there.

“People will say we’re getting closer but at the same time, if you said to someone, ‘You are not going to win anything this year,’ would they stop playing? Probably not. You are still trying to get out there and perform and improve yourself. I don’t think you would find many players who would just throw in the towel if you said, ‘You are not going to win a medal at the end of the year’.

“You know it’s going to be game, soreness, recovery, game. I enjoy that process. And it is hard. There will be times over the next few weeks where I will be cursing myself for one thing or another. But if it was pulled from me tomorrow, I know I’d miss it so I enjoy it while I can.”

She belatedly won her first All-Star two years ago in the full-back line, having also been nominated in the half-back, midfield and half-forward divisions over the years. She was nominated again at the end of last season, having been named Munster player of the year.



“As you grow older, you have a different perspective on things. Probably value things more or differently in terms of years ago putting so much pressure and focus on winning and success as opposed to really enjoying the whole process and improving your performance and all of that.

“We’ve had our ups and downs over the years and I think years ago, hitting low points or downs, I probably would manage them much better now.”



Getting called up to participate in an AFLW trial a few years ago was an opportunity to expose herself to a different elite sports setting. She hadn’t played football in 15 years or more but wasn’t going to turn down the chance to have a peak under the bonnet of an environment like that.

The tangible dividend for more than half a lifetime now at the highest level doesn’t appear to be much to those who deem success in terms of silver baubles but Ryan would never measure it that way. That said, the All-Star, when it came, was highly valued.

“I did feel proud of it if I’m being honest . . . with the support that I got through friends and family and locals in the club afterwards, it might have been support that I might not have been aware of prior to that.

“When something like that comes up and is in the media and people are reaching out to you with such kind messages and kind words. I did feel proud of it, yeah.”

Few have been more deserved.