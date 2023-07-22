‘I’d the privilege of coaching two of the best who’ve played the game: Niamh Kilkenny and Beth Carton’ – Donal O’Rourke

Beth Carton of Waterford is one of the best camogie players around, says Donal O'Rourke

Donal O’Rourke is relishing getting back on the pitch with the Cork senior hurlers in preparation for next season, after a debut campaign as coach under Pat Ryan did not see progress from the Munster bear pit but offered evidence of progress and hope for the future.

A career coach even as he came through the Waterford underage hurling ranks as a colleague of John Mullane’s and played in goals at senior level during Davy Fitzgerald’s first stint with the Déise, O’Rourke will be a very interested observer of today’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior semi-finals at Nowlan Park having cut his teeth in the camogie fields.

The Cappoquin man was manager of the Waterford team that ended a lengthy absence from the elite level by making the quarter-finals in 2018, and also 2019 when they led subsequent champions Galway by five points in the second half before wilting late on.

Galway boss Cathal Murray was impressed and after losing the 2020 All-Ireland final, he called the man known throughout his native county as ‘Duck’. The result was the O’Duffy Cup heading west once more after a victory over this evening’s rivals, Cork.

He is not surprised by the progress made in Waterford that sees them one game away from a first All-Ireland final appearance since 1945 under former All-Ireland U-21 and minor hurling-winning supremo, Seán Power.

Niamh Rockett, Beth Carton and Lorraine Bray were important figures four years ago but the team totems are nationally renowned now, all winning All-Stars in recent years. “They were very quiet and raw when I took them on first but they got more confident and as they got more confident, their leadership skills started coming.”

As a player, O’Rourke reckons Carton is as good as there is.

“Beth is different. What Beth chooses to do today, no other girl would do. But then tomorrow, that makes her do stuff that no other girl can do. She just works so hard on her game. She just maximises and tries to improve her game the whole time. She was an incredible player to be around,” he explains.

“I personally think that I had the privilege of coaching two of the best camogie players that have played the game in the last ten years or more: Niamh Kilkenny in Galway and Beth Carton in Waterford. I was very privileged to have coached incredible camogie players but they were different class.”

Kilkenny is unavailable to Galway this year but O’Rourke knows that Murray, Robbie Lane and co will have them primed.

“Cathal is an incredible manager. He’s really talented at what he does, himself and Robbie Lane, his S&C and right-hand man. What they’ve done for Galway camogie is phenomenal. I would say they changed camogie forever, the two of them. They changed the way camogie teams prepared. To have a full-time S&C coach was unheard of.

“When Cathal took over, they’d two All-Ireland in their history despite being to so many finals and semi-finals. He’s doubled that in five years (and won three leagues) and built team after team. I know Niamh and a few others have stepped away but other girls have stepped away down through the years and he’s built a different team.

“He’s very fair and that’s his main strength I think. If you do well in the league, you’ll get your chance. If you’re doing well on the training pitch, you’ll get your chance. He was light years ahead of anything in camogie in the way he prepared his teams.

“When Cathal rang in January after they had lost the Covid final, he was so disappointed. I said ‘no chance’ first, because of the travel, my connection with Waterford, work and the lads at home as well. Cathal twisted my arm. He said, ‘If you come up, we’ll be unstoppable for the year.’

“You could be coaching teams all your life, and I have been since I was 14 and 15 at Cappoquin, and I may never have got a chance to get a team to Croke Park again. That was a huge draw. So I said we’d do everything we could to win an All-Ireland but it was only going to be for one year.

“Their hurling in the final was so razor sharp. It was our best performance of the year. Even though Cork came and led us mid-way through the second half. We won the game by three points but I thought we were full, full value for that. They peaked when it mattered.”

He would love to see Galway and Waterford make the final on August 6 but there would be no divided loyalties if that transpires.

“I’d have the blue and white hat on if that happened! Galway have plenty of them now… I’d love to see the Waterford girls get over the line and win the All-Ireland.

“They have definitely bridged the gap physically. They’ve got older. Annie Fitzgerald has come back. Abby Flynn wasn’t available to two years I was in. Whether it’s this year or not, I can see them winning one in the coming seasons but they won’t wanna wait.

“One thing’s for sure, we’re in for two cracking games.”