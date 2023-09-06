‘I got a one-line email just to say I wouldn’t be reappointed’ – Former Offaly camogie boss Noelle Kennedy

Her first season as Offaly senior camogie manager definitely didn't go as planned but Noelle Kennedy was already planning for 2024 when a short e-mail informed her that her services were no longer required.

It was less than a month since a relegation play-off loss to Down in mid-July saw them demoted to the intermediate ranks and the former Tipperary star had been attending club games with the view to building for next year.

There was no post-season debrief with the County Board or any chance to get feedback from her squad, however, as her reign was quickly ended without even a public acknowledgement of her efforts.

The five-time All-Ireland winner was out the door before she knew it with her job quickly being advertised on Offaly camogie social media channels.

"I spoke to the chairman (Robbie Bergin) alright and I sort of got the message from him that they wouldn't be reappointing me so I just said I wanted it on email," Kennedy told Independent.ie

"So I thought you know that they might go into some bit of an explanation as to why but they just said 'We won't be reappointing you, thanks' and that was it basically.

"That's nearly as much as I know. I got a one-line email just to say I wouldn't be reappointed next year so it was quite disappointing now."

While clearly disappointed with her own treatment, it is the players which come first and foremost for Kennedy and she feels that they are also being short-changed.

"I feel sorry for the players more than anyone. They now have a whole new management coming in now again, they've had so many managers in the last nine or ten years," Kennedy added.

"Every management team has rows with their county board throughout the year and we did but the players have to be the priority and, for me, the players aren't being looked after in Offaly from that point of view.

"I know there's huge amounts of money being pumped into it and resources and what not but at this stage they (the County Board) should know in advance going into a year what money is required to run the show."

The lack of a review is something that really irks Kennedy.

"You have to think of the players with these things and the players certainly weren't being thought of. You'd certainly be having a review with the management to say 'What can we improve on? What can we change? What could be different?'" she said.

"Even if I was stepping away, you'd be imagining that they'd be wanting you to come in and have a discussion on how can we change things to make it better.

"Or a minimum come in and say 'Well, you didn't deliver on what we were expecting you to deliver on and a thanks' but no, that didn't happen. The next thing you're told 'Good luck'. It was just sort of a 'by the way thanks'."

While crediting those that made their services available, Kennedy bemoaned the fact that many of the county's top stars did not commit to the county in 2023 as their fortunes continue to fall sharply.

"Starting from zero each year with new management teams is no way to expect players to progress," she added and Kennedy feels that the county board officials must starting looking at their own approach.

"Maybe the county executive need to have a look at themselves at this stage. Everyone can't be wrong and it can't be the management every single year," she said.

"I'd always consider the players top priority and the players deserved feedback from the management to be gathered so that at a minimum, it can be passed on to the next management team or whoever is making decisions.

"Whether it be good or bad feedback at that point rather than the county executive just throwing the toys out of the pram."