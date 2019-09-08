'I didn't think I'd miss it so much' - Kilkenny's Meighan Farrell on why the grass isn't always greener

Kilkenny co-captain Meighan Farrell strolls though the town and looks admiringly at the colours she will wear in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day.

Farrell has been on the county team since she was a teenager, joining her sisters Shelly and Anna. Their brother Jonjo also featured for the Kilkenny hurlers.

With both parents lining out for their club in the past it's no surprise that all their children hurl, including younger sister Eimear. They all grew up with hurleys in their hands.

Farrell beams with pride at hailing from such a GAA stronghold, representing her parish and her county means everything to her. So much so that she regularly puts her life on hold for the love of the game and the honour of wearing the Kilkenny jersey. She's still only 24 and, at times, might wish she lived a little more but with All-Ireland finals to contest there hasn't been time for J1 trips to America with her friends.

"I wanted to go to America every year when I was in college," she admits. "And every year I said I would, but then I'd go back training and change my mind. It always meant more to me to stay around and play."

Meighan Farrell. Photo: Sportsfile

This year though, Farrell finally decided she needed a break, a chance to travel and do something that didn't revolve around camogie. It wasn't an easy decision to make, but it was an important one.

"I went to Ann (Downey) and told her how I was feeling and she was so understanding and told me I could head off for six weeks. I went to Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia and I only missed the league final and that was because the date was moved. While it was great to go, it was hard not to worry about missing training. So when I was away I did a training plan.

GAA Newsletter

"When I was over there I couldn't wait to get back into it, between club and county I'd rarely taken any time off, I didn't think I'd miss it so much. I think I needed to do it because I wanted it so much. I was back then the second week in May and it was hard to get back into it. I was doing extra training sessions before training started. So I'd be out running and doing tackling drills when the others would arrive. But I wanted to do it, I could see how fit everyone (else) was.

"The management were a great help, giving me extra time and putting in extra days. It's such a competitive set-up I had to work so hard to get back in the team."

Although she missed playing and found getting back to prime fitness difficult, the travelling was worth it. Indeed, she has a yearning to take another trip in the near future and hasn't ruled out a longer stint away from home.

"If I was to travel for longer I'd play wherever I was. I couldn't imagine being somewhere and not playing camogie. I've played the game almost my whole life . . . I can give out about it at times, when we are doing a tough session, but I know I'd be lost without it.

Her sister Shelly, one of Kilkenny's most experienced players, decided to take a break at the end of last season, moving to Australia, leaving her and Anna to fly the Farrell flag in Croke Park today. The plan is to make her proud.

"The hardest part for Shelly is looking at us winning matches and being in the All-Ireland because she would love to be there as well. You'd miss her so much around the house, and at training. Even on the pitch I miss her. She was always in the forwards and I was so used to hitting the ball into her.

"It's a big occasion but it's only 60 minutes. People keep saying to me, 'oh ye don't have Cork now'. We don't care who we play, we are just happy to be back in an All-Ireland final now. Of course after losing to them for two years you'd love to play them again but we are focused on Galway now.

"They beat us in the league and we beat them in the championship. When we meet it's a real hurling match, it's both teams going for it and I feel it could be one of the toughest matches we have ever played. We have to perform because we know they have the players to perform."

Farrell (left) hopes the game will be allowed to flow but understands that it must be played within the rules of the game. The Camogie Association are currently examining potential rule changes and Farrell welcomes this development.

"I'd like to see the use of the shoulder come in. In training we do strength and conditioning for two or three months but what's the point if you aren't allowed use your strength. The game is changing and so should the rules. If they want people to support us they will have to change things because people won't want to watch a match with loads of frees."

Losing the last two finals so narrowly - a point each time - was difficult but Farrell is determined to put it right for her team, county and dedicated manager Downey.

"Ann looks after everyone, she wants the best for everyone. She would push you on and she's so tough you wouldn't want to be disappointing her. She has to be tough, she knows what it takes to win. She is portrayed as tough but she has a softer side too, she's like a mammy."

Croke Park today will be a familiar place for Farrell, although she plays for a genuine love of the game, adding another All-Ireland medal to her collection would be the icing on the cake.

Sunday Indo Sport