Gerry McQuaid wants Blues competing at highest level

Camogie

Eve O'Brien was in fine form for Dublin in their crucial clash with Wexford. Photo: Sportsfile

EVERY county in Ireland will want ‘to do a Waterford.’ They kept making milestones along the road. All-Ireland Junior champions, All-Ireland Intermediate champions. And then reaching their first All-Ireland Senior final in 78 years.

Cork were majestic in the final. They have set the standard. Cork are now the Limerick of camogie.

It will be hard for any team to live with that quality. Dublin will be among those striving to do so next year.

“It’s so important to be competing at the top level,” remarks Dublin manager Gerry McQuaid. “That’s where you learn the most.

“I felt we made progress this season. It’s all about building on that for next season. Getting more players in and increasing the belief.”

Gerry was on the management team that guided Wexford to the three-in-a-row back in 2012. “They were great days.”

Last month, Dublin beat Wexford to secure their O'Duffy Cup status for next season. Eve O'Brien excelled for the Dubs.

Gerry lives in Wexford. People still talk about that era. He’d love to see Dublin climb the mountain.

“The players worked so hard this season. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort they put in. And the hours that the backroom team gave to it.”

On Waterford’s biggest day, luck was a distant cousin. Over the winter, they’ll pack all their troubles in an old tin hat. And their resolve will turn to cement.

Just like it did two summers ago. Waterford lost their opening All-Ireland Championship game to Dublin in Walsh Park. They recovered. Reached the semi-final. And, this year, went a step further.