Galway lead the way with 11 nominations for Camogie Soaring Stars

ALL-IRELAND intermediate champions Galway lead the way in this year’s nominations for the PwC Camogie Soaring Stars, with 11 players listed on the 36-strong shortlist announced today.

Seven other counties are included among the nominees: Cork have seven, Antrim and Meath five apiece, Derry and Armagh three each with a player from Clare and Cavan also honoured.

The Soaring Stars are designed to celebrate the high performance and commitment of players who competed during the 2022 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate and premier junior championship season.

The awards will be presented at a PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on November 26 in Croke Park.

PwC Camogie Soaring Stars 2022 Nominees:

GOALKEEPERS - Stefanie Beausang (Cork), Aine Graham (Antrim), Fiona Ryan (Galway)

FULL-BACK LINE – Corner-Backs: Ciara Hickey (Galway), Ashling Moloney (Cork), Éimear O’Kane (Armagh), Sophia Payne (Meath). Full-Backs: Ciara Donohue (Galway), Niamh O’Leary (Cork), Michelle Powell (Clare).

HALF-BACK LINE – Half-Backs: Rebecca Bradley (Derry), Katie Manning (Galway), Gráinne McNicholl (Derry), Katie Anna Porter (Galway). Centre-Backs: Lisa Casserly (Galway), Kate Kilcommins (Cork), Megan McGarry (Antrim)

MIDFIELD - Grace Coleman (Meath), Rachel Harty (Cork), Jennifer Hughes (Galway), Emma Laverty (Antrim), Michelle McArdle (Armagh).

HALF-FORWARD LINE - Half-Forwards: Tegan Canning (Galway), Joanne Casey (Cork), Aoife Minogue (Meath), Sinead Quinn (Armagh). Centre-Forwards: Amy Gaffney (Meath), Katie Gilchrist (Galway), Bríd Magill (Antrim).

FULL-FORWARD LINE - Corner-Forwards: Dervla Cosgrove (Antrim), Shanise Fitzsimons (Cavan), Lauren Homan (Cork), Laura Loughnane (Galway). Full-Forwards: Jane Dolan (Meath), Niamh McPeake (Galway), Therese Mellon (Derry).