Galway hint at bigger things to come after downing Cork

Cathal Murray did his best to dissuade anyone getting too excited but as displays of potential go, Galway’s league final win over Cork in Croke Park was undeniably impressive.

Not necessarily the nature of the win itself, although there was plenty to admire in that too.

A young Galway defence kept Cork to just 0-4 and only one from play in the second half of a game in which they visibly grew in stature as it played out.

Their forward line, minus Orlaith and Siobhán McGrath, took all but one of their chances in that period also. But without six of the team that started last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Kilkenny, they were full value for money and a bit more besides for a second league title in a row.

“Delighted, but that wasn’t at championship level today,” Murray stressed. “We still have a lot of work to do to get to championship pace. Our efficiency in the first half was poor, but in the second half we did take our chances. That was pleasing. It was more about grinding it out than it being a classic game. We are very happy with that aspect of it.”

Two down at half-time when only slightly better calibration among the Cork forwards might have put them out of sight, Galway were impressively controlled in the second. Carrie Dolan was superb from placed balls – her first-half goal was a vital piece of intuition at a time when Cork were establishing an air of superiority.

Aoife Donohoe threatened all through while a brilliant goal from Sabina Rabbitte midway through the second half gave then separation from Cork.

“Today was more about grinding it out,” Murray insisted. “I don’t think we were ever at the pitch of it in the first half and we were happy to go in two down at half-time because Cork had done the majority of the hurling.

“We struggled in a lot of places just to keep tabs on them. They showed huge character in the second half, we improved on an awful lot of stuff, and delivery into the forwards improved an awful lot, as well.”

​Transition isn’t a word Murray was keen on using yesterday, despite the new sheen of his team. Maybe that’s because it’s generally only called transition when you’re not being successful.

“I hate the word transition to be honest with you,” Murray confirmed, highlighting the efficiency of the supply chain from the Galway intermediate side, which he also manages. “A lot of last year’s intermediate group, we knew they were going to make senior hurlers. It was just a case of when they got up.”

Cork, meanwhile, badly need to find that winning feeling again. And soon.

This was their fourth loss in major finals in a row – two All-Irelands, two leagues – since 2018. Clearly, they are good enough to be among that trio of counties (along with Kilkenny) who have shared all of the spoils between them for almost a decade.

They may even be the best of the three on paper, but can’t quite find a way to fall over the line in the final push. Yesterday represented their sixth defeat on the spin to Galway, too. It’s becoming a habit.

Afterwards, their manager, Matthew Twomey, made no attempt to hide either his frustration or disappointment.

Asked whether it would be harder for his players to bounce straight back up now given the number of consecutive final defeat, he admitted: “It has to be. They’re after working so hard. We put in a great league campaign. We were very happy coming into the game today.

“At half-time, we were very happy. But we just went astray. Can’t put the finger on it now. We have to analyse it. It’s a bit raw now to be coming up with any great messages. Our shooting was off today. They’re the breaks but we seem to be always on the receiving end of them. It’s tough. That’s our fourth final now in a row. It’s not easy. We know we’re there or thereabouts but we’re not just getting the results on the big days.”

SCORERS – Galway: C Dolan 1-8 (7f); S Rabbitte 1-1; A Donohoe 0-3; A Keane 0-1. Cork: A O’Connor 0-5 (5f); O Cahalane 1-1; S McCartan 0-2 (2f); S McCarthy, L Hayes, C Sigerson, F Keating 0-1 each.

GALWAY – F Ryan 7; S Healy 8, R Black 7, D Higgins 7; S Gardiner 8, E Helebert 7, R Hanniffy 8; C Hickey 7, N Hanniffy 7; S Rabbitte 8, C Dolan 9, A Keane 7; N McPeake 6, A Donohoe 8, A O’Reilly 6. Subs: S Corcoran 6 for McPeake (41), KA Porter 6 for O’Reilly (63), J Hughes 6 for Rabbitte (63).

CORK – A Lee 6; M Murphy 7, L Coppinger 6, M Cahalane 7; P Mackey 7, L Treacy 8, I O’Regan 6; C McCarthy 8, L Hayes 8; C Sigerson 6, F Keating 6, C Healy 7; O Cahalane 7, S McCartan 6, A O’Connor 8. Subs: E Murphy 6 for Sigerson (44), O Cronin 6 for C Healy (46), A Healy 6 for O’Regan (48), C Finn 6 for Cahalane (50).

REF – J Heffernan (Wexford)