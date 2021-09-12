Galway claim All-Ireland Senior Camogie title after dramatic win over Cork

Saoirse McCarthy of Cork in action against Aoife Donoghue, right, and Niamh Kilkenny of Galway during the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Galway are the All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions after a pulsating final encounter with Cork at Croke Park.

The game was nip-and-tuck from the first whistle, with Galway holding the edge at half-time, leading by a point 0-9 to 0-8.

However, a Catriona Mackey goal 10 minutes from time swung the game in Cork's favour, giving the Munster champions a three point lead, 1-11 to 0-11.

Galway replied with two points, and Siobhan McGrath completed the comeback with a goal in the 55th minute to put the Connacht champions two-points clear.

Orla McGrath added another point at the end as the Tribes ran out 1-15 to 1-12 winners, their fourth such title in all.