Galway claim All-Ireland Senior Camogie title after dramatic win over Cork

Galway 1-15 Cork 1-12
Galway are the All-Ireland Senior Camogie champions after a pulsating final encounter with Cork at Croke Park.
The game was nip-and-tuck from the first whistle, with Galway holding the edge at half-time, leading by a point 0-9 to 0-8.
However, a Catriona Mackey goal 10 minutes from time swung the game in Cork's favour, giving the Munster champions a three point lead, 1-11 to 0-11.
Galway replied with two points, and Siobhan McGrath completed the comeback with a goal in the 55th minute to put the Connacht champions two-points clear.
Orla McGrath added another point at the end as the Tribes ran out 1-15 to 1-12 winners, their fourth such title in all.
The equanimity that characterised Linda Collins’ reaction to being kept as a closer, rather than leading Cork out as captain at Croke Park in the All-Ireland semi-final a fortnight ago, should not come as a surprise now, but even her own teammates were taken aback by how professional and team-oriented she remained.