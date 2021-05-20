Fresh fixtures headache for camogie association as clubs to appeal to DRA in bid to finish 2020 campaign

THE Camogie Association is facing yet another challenge to its 2021 fixtures programme.

Some 35 clubs say they will refer the recent cancellation of last year’s provincial and national club championships to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

The units involved had sought to complete the 2020 series across all grades including senior, intermediate, junior, junior B and Ulster's Bridie McMenamin competitions some time this year.

Those plans were scuppered however, when a nationwide poll of clubs by the governing body seeking a mandate for a programme of fixtures for 2021 voted for a split-season.

It came after some inter-county players threatened not to play in the first round of the National Leagues unless the initial scheduling; which proposed staging the club matches in between the inter-county league and championship, was reversed.

The split-season model received 53% of the poll and was adopted. It also led to the cancellation of the outstanding 2020 club fixtures.

A press release, issued by one of the clubs to the Irish Examiner, said that “following the decision of the Ard Comhairle of Cumann Camogaiochta na nGael not to complete the Club Championship 2020, a number of clubs affected have been left with no option other than to refer the decision to the Dispute Resolutions Authority in an effort to resolve the issue.”

The clubs maintain that there is adequate time between the end of the inter-county league and the start of the championship in which to play off the outstanding club games.

“The Ard Comhairle has cancelled the championship despite the fact that there is a window of opportunity to complete it in a three-week period from Monday 7th June to Sunday 27th June, a suggestion which was proposed,” they stated.

The statement goes on to outline that a representative group of six of the affected clubs requested a meeting with the President of the Camogie Association and the four sitting provincial chairpersons.

The clubs claim that request was refused.

They added that further written correspondence was made to Ard Comhairle before a meeting on May 19th, requesting a reversal of that decision, which was also denied.

The DRA is an external and independent body that can be used by parties involved in disputes in the GAA seeking arbitration.