Dublin camogie panel rocked by three positive Covid-19 tests

DUBLIN has been rocked by three positive Covid-19 tests in its senior county camogie panel.

The news was confirmed by Dublin Camogie’s Twitter account tonight.

“Dublin Camogie Board can confirm that three players on the Dublin camogie senior panel have tested positive for COVID-19,” a short statement announced.

“Dublin Camogie Board have been in contact with the Public Health authorities throughout this time to manage this situation and to ensure the health and safety of everyone associated with the team.

“Dublin Camogie will not be making any more statements on this for the privacy of our players.”

Online Editors