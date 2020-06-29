Dublin camogie legend Eileen Duffy O’Mahony dies

Eileen Duffy O'Mahony after being named on the Camogie Team of the Century. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE *EDI*

ONE of camogie’s greatest ever goalkeepers, Dublin’s Eileen Duffy O’Mahony, has died.

The celebrated Celtic custodian won eight All-Ireland Senior medals with the invincible Dublin team.

She won the first of them in 1949, and also earned O’Duffy Cup success in the six years that followed.

Antrim stopped Dublin’s dominance in the All-Ireland final of 1956, but the Dubs were back as champions the following year, with Eileen again excelling between the sticks.

In that ’57 final, Antrim led Dublin with time almost up, but a late goal won it for the Blues.

It was Eileen’s last All-Ireland medal, and she delivered one of her best ever displays in the final. Making several telling saves, and advancing from her line to good effect.

She was a crucial part of one of the best sides to have ever decorated the sport. And she played with some of the finest players that have graced the game.

Her own contribution was rewarded when she was selected on camogie’s Team of the Century.

And she was to play a prominent role in the camogie Centenary celebrations.

After her retirement, she maintained a keen interest in the sport and she was an inspirational figure to generations of Dublin players.

She always had a pocket of encouragement for every player, and, in so many eyes, she was number one. On and off the pitch.

