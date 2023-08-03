Down’s loss is Cork’s gain as Sorcha McCartan eyes final glory

She got the tattoo on a whim she says, and reckons her father Greg, the legendary Down footballer, hasn’t even seen it yet which isn’t surprising given she lives so far from home these days.

But it speaks of a 22-year-old who won’t ever back down, a trait which explains her becoming an accidental sporting Rebel. Football was McCartan’s first choice in Castlewellan but she was, noticeably, good enough to win Ulster schools All-Stars in both codes before switching to concentrate on camogie during Down’s recent resurgence.

She won an All-Ireland intermediate medal in 2020, the final of which, thanks to Covid, was played off-Broadway (Cavan).

But since then she has found herself on the game’s main stage, lining out in the full-forward line for Cork after initially moving south for a college placement with US biomedical giant Stryker.

She commuted up and down in 2021 to keep playing for the Mourne but between study, interning and elite sport it proved taxing.

She will do her finals in biomedical engineering in MTU next year, transferring club too to St Finbarr’s and now finds herself preparing for her second Glen Dimple All-Ireland senior final in a row.

Down now play senior (she faced her old team-mates in this year’s group stages) but making the leap into one of the camogie’s ‘Big Three’ must surely have tested her initially?

Getting to training a full hour beforehand to do extra skills work helped and “it was probably easier to ease myself in last year because there was no expectation,” she grins.

“Matthew (Twomey, Cork manager) just puts loads of confidence into me and picked up things that I wasn’t doing. Like before I’d never take on a player. I’d just have a potshot, swing it over the shoulder.

“It’s just about using my strength. I’m not speedy, I don’t have what a lot of these girls have,” she insists.

Her physicality and willingness to win ‘dirty ball’ is undoubtedly an asset to the Rebels but McCartan is a lot more than that, scoring 1-1 on her league debut alone.

Adapting to Cork’s camogie culture has tested and improved her.

“They are just pure focused on doing the right thing with the ball, giving it to the right person, being a bit smarter.

“It’s a real passion here. Last year we used to sing after training, there was such a good buzz. The first time I really realised I had good friends here we all went to Dingle together.

“There was no drinking or anything, it was just a weekend away. We all went to the beaches and on the boat trips and it was just brilliant craic.”

Coming through the harder side of the draw makes Cork unbackable, even though 20 of Twomey’s 32-player panel haven’t yet won a senior crown.

It’s Waterford’s first senior final in 78 years and All-Ireland final day, in Croke Park, is new to all but a handful of survivors from their 2015 intermediate title.

Waterford did get a historic win over Sunday’s opponents, by three points, in this year’s Munster Championship when McCartan was one of their notable absentees so no extra motivation is needed.

“We knew once we got Kilkenny that if we got through that we’d get Galway, I think that’s the way we preferred it,” McCartan says. “If you want to win you have to beat all the top teams and now we have our biggest test yet. The next day will be no different.”