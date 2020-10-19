Donohue inspires Galway

Galway were sent on their way by a fourth-minute goal from Catherine Finnerty following good defensive work by Shauna Healy (stock photo)

Galway got their defence of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship under way with a fine display against a gritty Wexford to prevail by 5-17 to 3-9 in their Group 1 tie at Bellefield.

It was a good day too for Tipperary, who shrugged off the second-half dismissal of Aisling Moloney to record a 0-20 to 1-8 Group 3 triumph over Clare at The Ragg.

Galway were sent on their way by a fourth-minute goal from Catherine Finnerty following good defensive work by Shauna Healy. Finnerty caught Aoife Donohue's delivery on the '45, turned sharply, and after making rapid headway, drilled an unstoppable strike beyond Laura Brennan. Wexford hit back with a Mag Byrne goal.

Donohoe was on fire, however, and she provided the ammunition for Ailish O'Reilly, who rounded her marker before providing a cute finish in the 10th minute. A second goal for O'Reilly just before the break put the visitors 3-9 to 1-7 ahead.

The home side got the start they needed to the second half when Joanne Dillon found the net but Galway replied via the stick of Niamh Hanniffy, who pounced for a fourth goal.

Cathal Murray introduced the likes of Rebecca Hennelly, Orlaith McGrath and Niamh McGrath and Donohue followed up with another brilliant goal. Wexford continued to battle, O'Connor grabbing a fine goal.

Elsewhere, Tipp used a very strong wind to their advantage in the first half of their victory over Clare. They opened up a 0-13 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

Cait Devane stretched the gap soon after the restart before Clare battled back but Róisín Kelly's 64th-minute goal came too late for the Banner women.

Indo Sport