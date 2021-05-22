Devane hopes to add to her highlights reel as Tipp take on Waterford

Cáit Devane has long been in the Premiership – and last season the Tipperary camogie star produced her own Stephanie Roche-like YouTube moment.

Cáit was playing for her club, Clonoulty-Rossmore, in the semi-final of the Tipperary county championship against Burgess Duharra. Her hurl broke but it didn’t stop her seizing the sliotar from a scramble. As she sped away, close to the right sideline, her brother, John, the former Tipperary hurler, threw her a hurl.

Cáit caught it in full-flight, shooting for the black spot, and coming close to scoring what would have been a sensational point. The incident was captured on camera. It had more hits than Frank Patterson.

Devane has been named at full-forward for Tipperary against Waterford today. It’s Tipp’s second game in Group Two of the Division 1 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League.

And she is sure to spread her gold-dust all across the Clonmel Crucible. Cáit was again in fine form last week against Cork. Cork prevailed, but Tipp will feel the benefit of the match.

This is Waterford’s first outing and they possess two of the most accomplished players of the modern era, Beth Carton and Niamh Rockett.

The sides met in last season’s All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final. Tipp made the last four.

Blue manager Derek Lyons says a win against the Premier would be just the tonic for his charges.

Sadly, the terraces will still be silent, but the match is live on the Camogie Association’s YouTube channel.

There’s another Munster clash in Group One of Division 1 as Clare meet Limerick. Clare fell to Galway last week, but they made the Tribeswomen work for the win.

It’s Limerick’s opening game, while it’s the same for Offaly in Group 3 of the top division. Offaly travel to meet Dublin, who went home with a parcel of positives from last Saturday’s duel in Kilkenny.

The All-Ireland champions collected the points on a 1-8 to 0-6 scoreline but Dublin had some bright spells. In recent years, there has rarely been more than a wafer between the Dubs and the Faithful. This should be another worthy contest.

“The changes in the rules had really helped the sport,” says Dublin’s Leah Butler. “Allowing for more physical contact has been very beneficial. It means less frees and a more free-flowing spectacle. And that’s what everyone wants to see.”

All eyes will be on Cork against Kerry in Division 2. Last week, Kerry rustled the pages when they defeated Galway in Lixnaw. Kerry had only three weeks of running before the match. And they hit the ground sprinting. Patrice Diggin is the heartbeat of the side.

Kerry’s progress in recent years has pleased all, including new camogie president, Hilda Breslin.

“The spread of camogie is brilliant now. We are seeing a lot of progress in non-traditional hurling counties, and that is great for the sport,” she said.