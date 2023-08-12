Derry see off Meath to claim All-Ireland intermediate camogie crown

Derry 1-17 Meath 1-9

Derry are Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie champions for the second time. They saw off Meath with a richly deserved eight-point victory, 1-17 to 1-9.

The replayed clash, at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones was a ferociously physical contest played in blustery conditions.

The Jack McGrath Cup will head to Foyleside, after Derry staved off a Meath fightback in the final ten minutes.

The Ulster side last won this competition, also after a replay, in 2012, when defeating Galway’s second outfit.

Joint captains Aine McAllister and Aoife Ní Chaiside clinched a second All Ireland, having been involved all those years ago.

After letting a big lead slip in the drawn game last Sunday, Derry had far greater threats in their forward line this time around than Meath, who were left to rue missed opportunities in Croke Park last weekend.

SCORERS:

DERRY: A Shaw 0-7 (0-3f, 0-2 ‘45’), S O’Connor 1-0; A McAllister 0-3 (0-1f); E McGuigan, M McNicholl, M Hegarty, 0-2 each, D O’Kane 0-1.

MEATH: A Minogue 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-5f), E O’Connell 0-1, A Gaffney, S Leonard 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

DERRY: N Gribbin, N Quinn, L Lennon, S McGill, R Downey, A Ní Chaiside, L McKenna, D O’Kane, A McGill, M McNicholl, A McAllister, E McGuigan, A Shaw, R McAllister, M Hegarty. Subs: S O’Connor for McGill (27), O Hill for Hegarty (60), E McCloskey for McKenna (60), B McCullagh for Shaw (60).

MEATH: T Murphy, R O’Neill, C Coffey, S Payne, T King, M Clince, L Devine, A Lally, A Minogue, A Gaffney, A Donnelly, O O’Halloran, C Foley, E O’Connell, E Burke. Subs: S Leonard for Lally (half-time), G Connolly for O’Halloran (43), G Coleman for Donnelly (58), E O’Brien for Gaffney (60)

REFEREE: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny)