Davy Fitzgerald has been dramatically linked with a potential return to the inter-county game – as a coach to the Cork senior camogie team.

However, the Cork camogie board was unable to confirm local media speculation of a potential involvement for the high-profile Clareman – and plans to convene a meeting tonight with a view to ratifying a new manager were called off earlier in the day.

The Cork-based Echo first reported that Fitzgerald, who has managed his native Banner to All-Ireland SHC glory in 2013 in between winning provincial titles with Waterford and Wexford, could be part of the next Cork management team.

The Rebelettes are seeking a new manager for the first time in a decade following the departure of four-time All-Ireland winner Paudie Murray to take charge of Cork’s minor hurlers.

Jerry Wallace was initially considered a front-runner but now, according to the Echo, it's thought that Matthew Twomey of Douglas, a selector under Murray, would be given the manager's role with Fitzgerald likely to take on a coaching brief.

The Sixmilebridge man stepped down as Wexford boss after this year’s championship. Last month he was reportedly on the verge of becoming Galway manager only for Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin to be appointed instead.

One Leeside source confirmed that Fitzgerald’s name was “all over the place” on Sunday, but the postponement of tonight’s camogie board meeting would suggest that the search for a new Cork management team has yet to be finalised.

A five-person committee has been tasked with finding a successor to Murray. The committee is chaired by dual icon Rena Buckley and also includes another retired Cork camogie star, Linda Mellerick; Cork hurling legend Ger Cunningham, former Limerick All-Star Damien Quigley, as well as Marion McCarthy, the board’s treasurer and liaison with the senior team.

Cork PRO Louise Weldon explained: “We have put a five-person committee in place a number of weeks ago, and they took in applications and were going through a process, meeting with all of the applicants. We are waiting on their findings and their recommendation, and we will bring it then to the county board delegates for ratification once we get that.

“We don’t have confirmation yet. I saw a few tweets alright today and I was getting a few texts about. I’m not sure where it came from.”

Asked about reports that a specially convened board meeting called to consider senior managerial appointments was not going ahead, Weldon replied: “We were hoping to have the update, but we just didn’t have it so we had to postpone.”

However, she added, they hoped to finalise an appointment in the next week, ahead of their county convention on December 5.