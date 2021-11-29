Davy Fitzgerald appointed as coach to Cork camogie team alongside new manager Matthew Twomey

Davy Fitzgerald will take up a coaching role with the Cork senior camogie team

Davy Fitzgerald will extend his time involved with inter-county teams to a 36th consecutive year when he takes up a coaching appointment with the Cork senior camogie team in 2022.

After vacating the Wexford hurling management position in July and being edged out for the Galway manager's job by Henry Sheffin last month Fitzgerald looked like he would be at a loose end next year but word emerged last week that he would be pitch up with the Cork camogie team and the county's association has since confirmed that he is on board.

"Cork camogie is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Twomey to the position of Cork senior camogie manager for a two-year term," the Rebels said.

"Mr Twomey's management team includes Mr Davy Fitzgerald on the coaching side. Cork camogie would like to wish Matthew and his entire management team every success with their new roles," the Cork board said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Earlier Fitzgerald had confirmed that he would be involved in some capacity.

Fitzgerald has been either part of a team or a management team at inter-county level since 1987 when he was first with the Clare minor hurlers.

He quit inter-county hurling in the middle of the 2007 season but was in as Waterford manager in 2008 and has been with Clare and Wexford since.