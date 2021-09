Orla Cronin of Cork is shown the red card by referee John Dermody during the semi-final

Cork’s Orla Cronin is free to play in today’s All-Ireland camogie final against Galway following a late decision by the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA).

Cronin received a three-match ban after being sent off in the semi-final win over Kilkenny, a decision that was upheld at the Camogie Hearing’s committee and the Appeals committee earlier this week.

However, an appeal was lodged with the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) and an emergency DRA interim hearing took place last night.

"The DRA has made no finding on the substantive appeal but has granted Orla interim Relief to participate in the All Ireland Final today, Sunday 12th September,” read a statement.