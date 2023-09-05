Cork's All-Ireland-winning camogie manager Matthew Twomey steps down from his role

Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey, who won the All-Ireland with his team this year, has stepped down from the role.

Twomey was appointed in 2021 on a two-year term, replacing Paudie Murray, who had held the role for a decade. His ambition was clear from the off, convincing Davy Fitzgerald to take a role in his coaching team.

However, Twomey’s first year ended in the same way as Murray’s last, with All-Ireland final defeat.

They also lost back-to-back league finals under Twomey, to Galway on both occasions. In all, they had lost four national deciders in a row, but this summer Cork went on to take out both of their primary rivals, Kilkenny and Galway, before their landslide All-Ireland final win over Waterford last month.

Reports today suggest Twomey informed the Cork camogie board last night he would not be seeking an additional term, although they have yet to confirm the news officially.