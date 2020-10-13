Cork willing to go on strike to end ongoing fixture chaos

CORK camogie full-back Laura Treacy has revealed she would be willing to go on strike to end the ongoing fixture clashes that continue to dog the county’s dual players - and says so would her teammates.

“It shouldn't be a case that something like that would have to happen,” the Killeagh star said of taking such a drastic measure. “But if it is something that has to happen, I know I personally would be willing to do it.

“I know I can speak on behalf of them (county camogie players) that they'd be happy to do something like that (strike), because it is something that is happening not just in Cork.

“We saw it in Tipperary, it is happening in Dublin, it is happening in different counties,” she says of the ongoing championship fixture clashes that affect dual inter-county players in women’s gaelic games.

“If it is a case that something dramatic has to be done - that we just have to sit out for the rest of the year or that we are not going to be playing on the day of those fixture clashes - then I wouldn't rule it out,” Treacy added.

As the county’s camogie representative in their players’ union (the WGPA) she is well placed to gauge her teammates’ mood.

She confirmed that Cork’s five dual players are contemplating pulling out of not one but both county teams because they are again being forced to chose between gaelic football and camogie on big championship days.

The 2020 Liberty Insurance camogie championship finally starts this weekend but the rejigged calendar for it and ladies gaelic football has left five Rebel dual players - Libby Coppinger, Hannah Looney, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane and Ciara McCarthy - facing direct championship clashes on November 7, November 14, and the weekend of November 28/29.

A war of words has broken out between the camogie and ladies football associations over it, with both saying they have no wiggle room because of the foreshortened season.

All Ireland camogie champions Galway have stepped in and generously offered to move their plum tie against Cork on November 7 by 24 hours to accommodate the Rebels’ dual players.

It is not yet clear if the camogie association has agreed to this switch but, even if they do, Cork’s dual players still face clashes on November 14 and the weekend of November 28/29.

Libby Coppinger has already admitted the players are so sick of having to choose between both codes that they are contemplated pulling out of both teams.

Treacy’s revelation that their teammates, including 2018 camogie All Star Looney, have contemplated strike action to try to get this problem sorted out once and for all indicates just how high feelings are running in Cork right now.

“I can't believe we are going through this again this year,” Treacy said.

“The players cannot decide and it would be unfair for them to decide on what teams they are going to play for, whether two of them go with camogie and three with football. It’s unfair on them to be even put in that scenario.

“We are in the year 2020 and trying to promote women in sport yet it seems to be the same complaints every year.

“I do know Galway are happy to play us on a Sunday, which is great, but there are still other clashes down the line and I am just hoping these are going to be resolved well before the time. Hopefully something should be resolved and the players don't have to worry about these things going forward.”

Camogie is the first of the GAA championships to return, starting this weekend when Cork face Offaly away in their opener.

The competition is being run off in a tight nine-week schedule with the final, under lights in Croke Park, on December 12. It will have live television coverage from the quarter-final stages and one game per round of the group stages will be streamed live by the Camogie Association.

Online Editors