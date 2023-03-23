Cork to face Galway in opening round as All-Ireland camogie championship draw is revealed

Kilkenny will get the defence of their All-Ireland senior camogie title under way in a group involving Dublin, Tipperary and Wexford after the draw was made this evening.

Brian Dowling’s outfit edged out Cork in the All-Ireland final last August courtesy of a late goal by substitute Sophie Dwyer and dramatic winning point from Denise Gaule.

It was a second consecutive defeat in the decider for the Rebels and as if they needed any further motivation, they have been drawn in Group 2 along with Galway, who got the better of them in the 2021 decider. They are joined by Clare and Down.

Cork and Galway will get the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championships off to a blockbuster start as they do battle in the opening round at a Galway venue on the weekend June 3rd-4th.

Group 3 comprises two of last year’s quarter-finalists, Waterford and Limerick, as well as an up-and-coming Antrim and a rebuilding Offaly. All four teams have been competing in Division 1B of the Very Ireland National Leagues and indeed, Limerick and Offaly cross swords on Saturday in a crucial tie where the loser will drop to third tier, Division 2A.

It isn’t the only weekend outing that has had a bit of extra spice added as a result of the draw, as Cork and Galway go head to head with the Tribeswomen needing a positive result to be in with a chance of making the final and defending their League crown, while Tipperary and Kilkenny also clash in a mouth-watering local derby that if the Premiers win, will see them play in a first national final decider since losing the 2009 League final to Wexford.

As in previous years, six teams will qualify for the knockout stages of the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championships, two from each group. Two of the three group winners will advance directly to the semi-finals, with one team joining the other three second placed teams in the quarter-finals.

The identity of those straight to semi-final will be determined by a draw involving the three group winners.

The quarter-final pairings will be decided by an open draw but there will be no repeat pairings. i.e. the group winners participating in the quarter-final cannot play the runner-up from their group.

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1: Cork, Galway, Clare, Down

Group 2: Kilkenny, Dublin, Tipperary, Wexford

Group 3: Waterford, Limerick, Antrim, Offaly

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Group 1: Cork, Dublin, Kilkenny, Kildare, Galway

Group 2: Derry, Wexford, Carlow, Antrim

Group 3: Meath, Laois, Kerry, Westmeath

Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship

Group 1: Cavan, Wicklow, Tipperary

Group 2: Armagh, Mayo, Limerick, Offaly

Group 3: Clare, Louth, Tyrone, Roscommon

